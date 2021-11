BANGOR, Maine — For safety and hygiene reasons, Bangor city workers cleaned up an encampment site near the city's Hope House Health and Living Center on Tuesday. Homelessness is a growing problem all across Maine, and Bangor has seen significantly more homeless people living outdoors this year compared to previous years. According to city officials, in years past, there were around 30 to 40 known individuals living outside; now they estimate about 170.

