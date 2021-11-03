CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

New Program Provides Energy Burden Relief for Tenants in LA

By Michele Knab Hasson
NRDC
NRDC
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This blog was co-authored by Agustin Cabrera, Blanca De La Cruz, Michele Hasson, Kate Heller, and Braxton Bridgers. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) Board voted to approve implementation of the Comprehensive Affordable Multifamily Retrofit Program (CAMR) recently. The largest municipal utility in the country has worked with...

www.nrdc.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NRDC

LA Must Tackle Clean Buildings & Affordable Housing Together

This blog was co-authored with Brittany Moffett, Resilience Engineer, Arup, Heather Rosenberg, Associate Principal, Arup, and Megan Ross, Climate Advisor to the City of Los Angeles. A recent report from the global engineering and consulting firm Arup dives deep into the complex relationship between getting fossil fuels out of buildings...
ECONOMY
NRDC

When “Home” Is Hazard

More than a dozen fossil fuel subsidies in the U.S. tax code encourage companies to extract oil, gas, and coal. Today we know how destructive it is to incentivize that: extraction pollutes our communities, destroys nature, and fuels climate change. Often lost in the debate over esoteric tax policy is the real-world impacts of this industry on the ground.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NRDC

San José Council Votes to Go Zero Emission by 2030

This blog was co-written by Sarah Elkotbeid. San Jose, the nation’s 10th largest city, has emerged as a climate leader in recent years, including by becoming the biggest city in the United States to make almost all new buildings all-electric. But the City’s work isn’t done, as its leaders know. On November 8, the City Council unanimously passed a resolution to go carbon neutral by 2030.
POLITICS
NRDC

Denver’s Climate Fund to Focus on the Most Impacted

While many cities across the nation make goals and plan to tackle the climate crisis, Denver is putting its money where its mouth is. On the one-year anniversary of Denverites passing a groundbreaking initiative, Ballot Measure 2A, to raise funds for climate action, the City and County of Denver has outlined how it plans to invest the $40 million per year to advance equitable climate action. This roadmap for durable, deep investments in climate action begins with a goal to invest half of the funds directly to communities most impacted by climate change, including low-income, communities of color, and those living with chronic health conditions. The plan also brings Denver’s emissions reduction goals in line with science, seeking to reach net-zero emissions by 2040.
DENVER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
NRDC

OCC Commits to Next Step on Climate Risk for Banks

One of the biggest moves for climate finance today, among all the news coming out of COP26, was a commitment from one of our largest financial regulators to include climate considerations in their bank oversight. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) here in the US committed to putting out guidance on how it will integrate risks from climate change in their examinations of the banks.
ENVIRONMENT
NRDC

If You Build It, They Will Suffer

A Louisiana Community Gives Voice to the Costs of Fossil Fuel Production. More than a dozen fossil fuel subsidies in the U.S. tax code encourage companies to extract oil, gas, and coal. Today we know how destructive it is to incentivize that: extraction pollutes our communities, destroys nature, and fuels climate change. Often lost in the debate over esoteric tax policy is the real-world impacts of this industry on the ground.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NRDC

No Longer a Laggard: California's Bold Setback Proposal

Californians have the opportunity now to make their views known about the proposed regulation—what’s excellent, and what needs improvement. Last week, responding to years of advocacy and protest by communities suffering the health impacts of oil drilling, California’s Governor Gavin Newsom announced a proposed rule requiring a 3,200-foot setback buffer between new oil wells and places where people live and congregate.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NRDC

25 Cities Demonstrate How Major Climate Wins Are Possible

Despite the numerous environmental obstacles thrown up by the previous administration, many U.S. cities have not only persevered in their efforts to combat climate change but they have made major strides forward, thanks to Bloomberg Philanthropies and its groundbreaking American Cities Climate Challenge program. Created in 2018, the Climate Challenge,...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Renewable Energy#Energy Efficiency#Rental Home#Ladwp Rrb#Camr#Eefa La#Scanph#Labbc#Heip
NRDC

St. Louis Launches SiLVERS EV Shuttle Service for Seniors

This blog was co-authored with Maurice Muia, Climate Advisor to the City of St. Louis. In the transition to electric vehicles (EVs), most cities are focusing on municipal bus fleets. But St. Louis is thinking outside the box: On September 30, the city celebrated the launch of the innovative St. Louis Vehicle Electrification Rides for Seniors (SiLVERS), an equity-minded program that will provide EV shuttle service to senior or disabled residents in underserved communities.
TRAFFIC
NRDC

The Next Step to a National Disaster Safety Board

What do the deadly Texas deep freeze in March, Hurricane Ida in August, and the summer’s heatwaves and wildfires have in common? In each case, their worst effects might have been prevented, if we had applied lessons we’d learned from previous disasters. Representatives Katie Porter (D-Calif.), John Garamendi (D-Calif.), and Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), though, are working on a solution. Their new bill, the National Disaster Safety Board Act of 2021, is the latest proposal to help the nation learn from disasters and help prevent future suffering.
POLITICS
NRDC

Build Back Better Forests

Forests can help save us from ourselves. And it starts with protecting our nation’s mature and old-growth forests—the arboreal champs of carbon sequestration and storage. That’s why 128 organizations are calling on the Biden-Harris Administration to protect older stands and trees on federal forestlands from logging. As the U.S. heads...
AGRICULTURE
NRDC

Life Alongside Oil Infrastructure in Wilmington, CA

As Congress negotiates over the Build Back Better Act, members are debating whether to include cuts to fossil fuel subsidies. These subsidies were designed, some of them a hundred or more years ago, to encourage companies to extract oil, gas, and coal. Today we know how destructive it is to incentivize that: extraction pollutes our communities, destroys nature, and fuels climate change. Often lost in the debate over esoteric tax policy is the real-world impacts of this industry on the ground. NRDC has worked with local leaders and communities in four locations around the country to understand more clearly how incentivizing the fossil fuel industry harms people. Hearing stories like these from St. James Parish, LA; Wilmington, CA; the Greater Chaco region, NM, and Washington County, PA - can help all of us grasp the urgency of eliminating fossil fuel subsidies. This is the first case study in this series.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Housing
NRDC

Imagine a Day Without Water

On a day usually marked by solemn consideration of urgent water issues and calls to action, there is one big reason to be hopeful—we are getting closer to winning a longstanding critical water battle. For the 7th annual Imagine a Day Without Water, we are highlighting NRDC and our partners’ longstanding fight for equitable access to clean, lead-free drinking water and the hurdles we still have to clear before this issue and all lead service lines are officially uprooted.
ENVIRONMENT
NRDC

Building a Better (and Cleaner!) Electric Grid

Many people have wondered how we will decarbonize our grid given the fact that the wind doesn’t always blow and the sun doesn’t always shine. One key part of the answer is clear: Both Congress and federal regulators have before them proposals that will jump-start construction of transmission lines, which are key to enabling the transition to clean energy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NRDC

Feeding a City: Quantifying Food Waste and Its Solutions

A core theme of NRDC’s Food Matters program is replicability of successful models to reduce municipal food waste. To that aim, we have focused on creating and sharing tools that enable more cities to pick up and advance the work piloted with our partner cities. One such tool is our calculator to estimate a local baseline level of food waste generated and the amount of food which could potentially be rescued for redistribution to people in need of food aid. Estimating the amount of food waste in a city is a foundational component of any city’s efforts to understand the scale and nature of the problem and to inform future policy and program development to address food waste.
ENVIRONMENT
NRDC

House Committee Hears Testimony on California Oil Spill

The House Natural Resources Committee held a hearing today on how the disastrous oil spill two weeks ago in Southern California has affected coastal communities, businesses, and the environment. Tens of thousands of gallons of oil spilled from a ruptured pipeline offshore and investigators are still trying to understand exactly what caused the spill and what its long term economic and environmental impacts might be. What is clear is that the spill caused significant damages.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NRDC

Accelerating transformation to all-electric buildings in NY

The landmark Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act’s (CLCPA) ambitious goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 85% by 2050 will require a transformation of the power, transportation and building sectors. As highlighted in the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority’s (NYSERDA) recently released draft Carbon Neutral Building Roadmap, most of New York’s 6.2 million buildings will need to be carbon neutral, which will require that the water and space heating in these buildings (along with cooking and clothes drying), be provided by highly efficient electric appliances over the next 30 years. To put us on the right path, a recent analysis by Synapse Energy Economics demonstrates that New York should commit to a goal of electrifying 2.1-2.5 million households by 2030. The state must also focus on an equitable transition to efficient, electrified buildings and direct significant resources to provide improved housing in Disadvantaged Communities.
NRDC

California Enacts Plan for Smart Offshore Wind Development

Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed groundbreaking legislation to kick-start smart offshore wind energy development in waters offshore California—a critical component to achieving California’s clean energy goals. Assembly Bill (AB) 525, by Assembly member Chiu, was signed into law on September 23rd and sets the stage for how floating offshore wind technology is deployed in the United States.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NRDC

NRDC

New York City, NY
308
Followers
1K+
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

NRDC works to safeguard the earth—its people, its plants and animals, and the natural systems on which all life depends.

 https://www.nrdc.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy