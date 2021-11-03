New Program Provides Energy Burden Relief for Tenants in LA

As Congress negotiates over the Build Back Better Act, members are debating whether to include cuts to fossil fuel subsidies. These subsidies were designed, some of them a hundred or more years ago, to encourage companies to extract oil, gas, and coal. Today we know how destructive it is to incentivize that: extraction pollutes our communities, destroys nature, and fuels climate change. Often lost in the debate over esoteric tax policy is the real-world impacts of this industry on the ground. NRDC has worked with local leaders and communities in four locations around the country to understand more clearly how incentivizing the fossil fuel industry harms people. Hearing stories like these from St. James Parish, LA; Wilmington, CA; the Greater Chaco region, NM, and Washington County, PA - can help all of us grasp the urgency of eliminating fossil fuel subsidies. This is the first case study in this series.

