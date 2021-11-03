CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested after 17-year-old killed in east Charlotte shooting, police say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 6 days ago
1 dead in homicide on McAlpine Glen Drive in southeast Charlotte Dalton Neel (WSOC)

CHARLOTTE — A 17-year-old has died after he was shot Wednesday morning in east Charlotte, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers were called around 5 a.m. to McAlpine Glen Drive off of Lawyers Road to investigate a larceny from a vehicle call. When they arrived, they got a second call about a suspicious person two blocks away.

Police went to the second location and found 17-year-old Moises Hernandez who had been shot. MEDIC took him to the hospital, where he died.

Officers identified Dalton Neel, 26, as a person of interest based on evidence from the scene. Neel was arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter and is in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Information can also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by clicking here.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 9

D G
6d ago

Where is ThugsSucks and his racist buddies at... He need to get his boy

Reply(5)
6
 

