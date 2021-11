CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Students from the Zoo Academy at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden built a special forest for the elephant yard on Monday. “This kind of novel enrichment is great for the elephants, and putting it together gives Zoo Academy students the opportunity to actually stand in the elephants’ environment and make something that’s going to benefit them,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s head elephant keeper and a Zoo Academy graduate (class of 1991), Eric Duning. “They also get to stick around to watch the elephants enjoy tearing apart what they just created.”

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO