It’s already been a wild first couple of days and this Week 9 NFL Thursday Night Football battle proves to be more of the same. Both of this week’s teams have had their share of highs and lows. At the end of the day though, only a single game in the win column separates the two. Indianapolis had won two straight before losing last week to the Titans. The Jets shocked the world last week by knocking off the Bengals to earn their second win of the season. New York accomplished that task with their backup quarterback to boot.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO