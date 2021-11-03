Holiday Episode of Young Rock Gets December Premiere Date

DENVER (CBS4) – People who are interested in enjoying the holiday season at Red Rocks have a chance to experience a drive-in holiday movie there soon. This week Denver Film announced that there will be 13 different “Film on the Rocks” drive-in screenings in late November and in December. People attend a drive-in movie theater screening of The Big Lebowski in 2020 at the Red Rocks Amphiteatre. (credit: Mark Makela/Getty Images) Not every movie is a true holiday movie, but some — like “Batman Returns,” “Die Hard” and “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” — are set during Christmastime. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images) Red Rocks Amphitheatre started featuring drive-in movies during the pandemic in the Lower South Lot 2 parking area. The full schedule is as follows: 11/26, 4:30p: Planes, Trains and Automobiles 11/26, 8p: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation 11/27, 4:30p: Polar Express 11/27, 8p: Die Hard 11/28, 4:30p: Home Alone 12/3, 7:30p: Gremlins 12/4, 4:30p: Jingle All The Way 12/4, 8p: Batman Returns 12/5, 4:30p: How the Grinch Stole Christmas 12/10, 7:30p: Love Actually 12/11, 4:30p: The Preacher’s Wife 12/11, 8p: Scrooged 12/12, 4:30p: A Christmas Story Tickets cost $59.50 per car and will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. at axs.com.

DENVER, CO ・ 13 DAYS AGO