CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Inglewood HS principal apologizes for football team's lopsided 106-0 win over Morningside

ABC7
ABC7
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46tvSV_0clmmC0Q00

The principal of Inglewood High School is apologizing after her school's football team won a game 106-0, provoking criticism about sportsmanship.

Principal Debbie Tate released a statement offering apologies on behalf of the school to Morningside High School, the team that lost Friday night's game.

"We did not conduct ourselves with sportsmanship and integrity and the final score was unacceptable," Tate wrote. "Coach James has also offered his apologies to the Morningside High School football program and the larger school community."

The other team's players and coaches "have worked hard and deserve our respect," she added.

The lopsided score included Inglewood opting for a two-point conversion when it was already leading 104-0.

"It was a classless move," Brian Collins, Morningside's first-year head coach, told The Los Angeles Times.

The Inglewood Unified School District is reviewing the incident. Tate said the school will work hard to make sure a similar incident doesn't happen again in the future.

RELATED | Inglewood criticized after 106-0 win over Morningside in football game: 'It was a classless move'

The Inglewood High School football team defeated Morningside High School by a lopsided score of 106-0, prompting criticism from the California Interscholastic Federation.

The California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section has also condemned Inglewood's conduct, saying it "expects that all athletic contests are to be conducted under the strictest code of good sportsmanship. We expect coaches, players, officials, administrators and students to adhere to the Six Pillars of Character - Trustworthiness, Respect, Responsibility, Fairness, Caring and Citizenship. A score of 106-0 does not represent these ideals."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 10 former White House aides

WASHINGTON (AP) — House investigators issued subpoenas Tuesday to 10 former officials who worked for Donald Trump at the end of his presidency, an effort to find out more about what the president was doing and saying as his supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in a bid to overturn his defeat.
POTUS
The Hill

Pfizer asks FDA to authorize booster shot for all adults

Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday said they had asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize booster shots of their COVID-19 vaccine for all adults 18 and over, seeking to broaden who is eligible for a third shot. The move comes as part of a long-running debate among experts...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inglewood, CA
Sports
Inglewood, CA
Education
Local
California Football
City
Inglewood, CA
Inglewood, CA
Football
Local
California Sports
Local
California Education
The Associated Press

Judge refuses Trump request to block Jan. 6 records

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday rejected former President Donald Trump’s request to block the release of documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan declined to issue a preliminary injunction sought by Trump’s lawyers. Chutkan said President Joe Biden...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Longtime anchor Brian Williams leaving NBC after 28 years

MSNBC host and former Nightly News managing editor Brian Williams is leaving NBC at the end of the year to “spend time with his family,” MSNBC president Rashida Jones said Tuesday. In his farewell to colleagues, the veteran journalist took stock of some of his accomplishments: “28 years, 38 countries,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apologies#High School Football#Morningside High School#American Football#Inglewood Hs#Inglewood High School#Inglewood High Sports#Inglewoodsports#The Los Angeles Times
The Associated Press

White House rushes with infrastructure fixes for US economy

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Biden administration is relying on infrastructure dollars to help fix the clogged ports and blanket the nation with internet access — but a series of initiatives rolled out on Tuesday show that the urgent pace might not be fast enough to address the immediate needs of an economy coping with a supply chain squeeze and a shift to remote work.
POTUS
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
82K+
Followers
8K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy