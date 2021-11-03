Legal Graphicworks and Aquino Trial Services New Joint Venture Provides Expert Seamless Litigation Support for Law Firms in the “New Normal”
FLORIDA –Legal Graphicworks, headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL, and Aquino Trial Services, headquartered in San Diego, CA, has announced a new joint venture that brings together the firms’ distinct boutique expertise in litigation and trial support services to offer a seamless solution to law firms, particularly as litigation and trials...www.tampabaynewswire.com
Comments / 0