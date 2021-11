The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has been focusing their feeble human intelligence on AI’s role in hiring since 2016. This process may be slower than if we just let the machines police themselves, but the EEOC hopes a humanoid touch will keep the initiative from being too biased. In October, the EEOC chair, Charlotte Burrows, announced that the commission is launching a new initiative to ensure the use of AI in hiring complies “with federal civil rights laws that the agency enforces.”

U.S. POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO