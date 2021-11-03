CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, TN

Amish man arrested after 25 pounds of marijuana, guns, and cash allegedly found in his home

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qa56I_0clmkGK400

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 33-year-old man Amish man was taken into custody this week after authorities searched his home and allegedly discovered a large amount of drugs and guns.

According to WHNT-TV, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies executed a search warrant at Chris Appleby’s residence on Densen Road in north Lawrence County. During the course of their search, deputies allegedly found approximately 25 pounds of marijuana, as well as guns and cash.

A photo provided by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department to WHNT shows marijuana in buckets, jars, and plastic baggies, at least 10 firearms, and a wad of hundred-dollar bills.

Appleby was reportedly arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail without incident.

Lawrenceburg Now reports the drugs were discovered in two separate buildings on Appleby’s property.

According to the City of Lawrenceburg’s website, there are approximately 100 Amish families in Lawrence County.

Comments / 0

Related
truecrimedaily

California man allegedly kidnaps ex at gunpoint and leads police on car chase

VISALIA, Calif. (TCD) -- A 22-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint and leading police on a car chase. According to the Visalia Police Department, officers responded to three separate 911 calls of shots being fired around 9 a.m. at a home near Noyes and Laurel. At the scene, authorities reportedly found two cars hit by gunfire, but no one was injured.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lawrence County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Lawrenceburg, TN
Lawrence County, TN
Crime & Safety
truecrimedaily

Remains of daughters found buried in Pennsylvania backyard; mother and partner arrested

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (TCD) -- The remains of two young girls found in a Hepburn Township backyard were identified on Monday. Old Lycoming Township Police Chief Chris Kriner said in a news release that 6-year-old Nicole Elizabeth Snyder and 4-year-old Jasmine Jean Snyder died or were killed and buried at 653 Livermore Road in 2016 and 2017, respectively. The girls' remains were reportedly brought to Erie, Pennsylvania, to be reviewed and analyzed by a forensic anthropologist.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
truecrimedaily

Suspected serial killer accused of fatally shooting 6 people is arrested

ST. LOUIS (TCD) -- A 25-year-old man suspected of killing six people was arrested over the weekend and faces both local and federal charges. According to KTVI-TV, the FBI announced Perez Reed was taken into custody at a train stop in Independence, Missouri, while traveling back to St. Louis from Kansas City. Reed was allegedly in custody of the .40-caliber handgun officials believe was used at each crime scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

N.J. man accused of killing roommate an hour after police showed up to stop fight

WAYNE, N.J. (TCD) -- A 38-year-old man is accused of killing his roommate about an hour after police showed up to their apartment to deescalate a fight between the two men. According to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, Wayne Township Police responded to a domestic dispute call Nov. 5 at approximately 10:33 p.m. at 21 Hinchman Ave. Officers reportedly helped end the fight between and then left the apartment.
WAYNE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Marijuana#Amish#Firearms#Tcd#Whnt Tv
truecrimedaily

Texas woman shot dead after finding car tracker / Alabama woman gets life for family massacre - TCDPOD

In this week's True Crime Daily Podcast: A Texas woman is shot while driving on a highway after finding a tracking device on her car. Police say the woman, who was an exotic dancer, was allegedly stalked by a customer who made their text messages public. She's dead, and he's now sitting in a jail cell (3:18). And an Alabama woman gets life in prison after testifying against her husband (37:33). She's admitted to helping him kill a family of five in 2015. The victims include the man's new wife, their unborn child, the woman's other child, her nephew and her mother. The husband was married to both women at the same time. Criminal defense attorney Mike Cavalluzzi joins host Ana Garcia.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
truecrimedaily

Illinois mom charged 3 months after her 5 kids die in apartment fire

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old woman was charged with endangering the life/health of a child three months after her five children died in a fire at her apartment. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, on August 6, a fire broke out on the second floor of an apartment building on North 29th Street at approximately 3 a.m. Four of the children died in the apartment and a fifth passed away at a nearby hospital.
ILLINOIS STATE
truecrimedaily

Man arrested in Florida for allegedly trying to kill co-worker with box cutter

DAVENPORT, Fla. (TCD) -- A 22-year-old man was arrested Saturday for allegedly trying to kill his co-worker with a box cutter. According to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Nelson Carpio Garcia, who is in the country illegally, was working with two other men on a home construction site on Oak Reflection Loop. The victim and Garcia reportedly got into an argument over Garcia drinking on the job.
FLORIDA STATE
truecrimedaily

Fired restaurant dishwasher allegedly stabs former co-workers, attempts to rob 2 others

BILLINGS, Mo. (TCD) -- A 21-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stabbing and attempting to rob employees at a restaurant he was fired from earlier that day. According to the Billings Gazette, Brandon Bird was let go from his dishwasher job at Jake’s restaurant following an argument with a co-worker Tuesday night. On Wednesday, the day he was fired, Bird reportedly came back at 5:43 p.m., grabbed two steak knives, and shouted, "Give me all your money."
BILLINGS, MO
truecrimedaily

2 Indiana teens, both 13, arrested for allegedly making hit list against other students

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- Two 13-year-old girls were arrested for allegedly making a hit list that included fellow students at their school. According to a statement by Indiana State Police, on Oct. 29, LaVille Jr./Sr. High School officials learned there was a list circulating on social media with students' names on it. The names allegedly represented those the "two students intended to do harm to at a school dance."
INDIANA STATE
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

10K+
Followers
1000
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy