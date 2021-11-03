Amish man arrested after 25 pounds of marijuana, guns, and cash allegedly found in his home

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 33-year-old man Amish man was taken into custody this week after authorities searched his home and allegedly discovered a large amount of drugs and guns.

According to WHNT-TV, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies executed a search warrant at Chris Appleby’s residence on Densen Road in north Lawrence County. During the course of their search, deputies allegedly found approximately 25 pounds of marijuana, as well as guns and cash.

A photo provided by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department to WHNT shows marijuana in buckets, jars, and plastic baggies, at least 10 firearms, and a wad of hundred-dollar bills.

Appleby was reportedly arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail without incident.

Lawrenceburg Now reports the drugs were discovered in two separate buildings on Appleby’s property.

According to the City of Lawrenceburg’s website, there are approximately 100 Amish families in Lawrence County.