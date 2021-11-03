CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lady A Recalls Moment That Led to Name Change: 'What It Made People Feel, We Had Never Asked'

By Rachel DeSantis
People
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been a year and a half since Lady A shortened their name as a means of being more "inclusive to all," but the band is still grateful for having learned the lessons that got them there. Bandmates Charles Kelley, 40, Hillary Scott, 35, and Dave Haywood, 39, stopped...

people.com

Comments / 3

Related
American Songwriter

After More Than a Year, Lady A Reflects on Name Change

In an appearance on PEOPLE (the TV Show!), Lady A spoke out about the name change they underwent over a year ago. Originally named Lady Antebellum, the band made the change to Lady A in June 2020, during the height of racial injustice and the Black Lives Matter Movement, after many related the term to owners of enslaved people.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

First Listen: The ladies of N’Front have never had a “Love Like This”

(November 6, 2021) Grown and classy – that’s how new R&B/soul group N’Front has been described. The ladies who comprise this quartet - Sherena Wynn, Shawn “CoCo” McMillan, Stacey Richardson and Tia Stewart - traveled the world with the late, great Gerald Levert as his background singers. Now they’re ready to step in front, so to speak, and make a name for themselves.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Strictly made a big change for Rose Ayling-Ellis that we never knew about

Strictly Come Dancing star Rose Ayling-Ellis is the first deaf contestant to appear on the show, and judge Shirley Ballas has revealed that the producers have implemented a new rule on her behalf. Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Shirley explained that other stars of the show are banned from clapping...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Kelley
Person
Dave Haywood
Person
George Floyd
Person
Hillary Scott
Page Six

Teresa Giudice reveals she had a nose job: ‘It made me feel better’

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice “feels better” about herself after getting a nose job earlier this year. “I don’t know if anybody knows, but I did get the tip of my nose done and I was so nervous about getting it,” she said while appearing as the keynote speaker at the New Jersey Ultimate Women’s Expo at the NJ Convention & Expo Center in Edison on Sunday, according to the Sun.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Name Change#Police Brutality
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Malala Is Married – See The First Photos From Her Wedding

Congratulations are in order for former British Vogue cover star Malala Yousafzai, who has confirmed in an Instagram post that she is married. “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
AceShowbiz

Kelly Rowland Says She'll 'Never Understand' Why Her Recent Interaction With Jay-Z Went Viral

The former member of Destiny's Child and the 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker come across each other when they attend 'The Harder They Fall' premiere in Los Angeles. AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland was left baffled after her recent interaction with Jay-Z at "The Harder They Fall" premiere went viral. When addressing the matter, the former Destiny's Child member admitted that she will "never understand" what's the big deal about it.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Travis Scott's girlfriend Kylie Jenner breaks silence on Astroworld deaths: 'We weren't aware'

Kylie Jenner broke her silence about the tragedy that occurred at boyfriend Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston that left eight people dead. Jenner, who is expecting her second child with Scott, took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to share her condolences with the families of the victims. She also made sure to note that Scott was not aware of the gravity of the situation happening in the crowd when he decided to continue on with the show.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Kelly Clarkson's Ex Brandon Blackstock Begging Her To Put Differences Aside For Their Kids, But 'The Voice' Judge 'Isn't Ready To Play Nice': Source

Kelly Clarkson may have just released her Christmas album, but she’s hardly feeling jolly when it comes to her estranged ex, Brandon Blackstock. The music manager, 44, “is urging Kelly to put aside their differences and celebrate the holidays together with their kids [River Rose, 7, and Remington, 5],” spills a source. “But she has zero desire to be on civil terms with him and isn’t ready to play nice.”
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Blake Shelton reveals why he married Gwen Stefani – and fans are in tears

Blake Shelton has revealed the heart-melting reason why he married his wife Gwen Stefani after releasing a special song he wrote for his bride. The Voice star dropped his new single, We Can Reach The Stars, on Friday and revealed it is very close to the couple's hearts as he sang it to Gwen at their July wedding as part of his vows. The song details the love between the couple and includes the lyrics: "And I know we can reach the stars, that's how far my love will go for you".
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Eve shows a baby bump that will 'blow ya mind'

The iconic “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” rapper announced on October 15, that she and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, would be expecting their first child and revealed her growing baby bump on Instagram. In her post, the artist writes, “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!”...
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

See 'Voice' Coach Ariana Grande's Jaw-Dropping Battles Outfit That Has Everyone Talking

Ariana Grande is still learning the ins and outs of being a coach on The Voice, and while doing so, she’s serving her best looks on the NBC singing competition show. On Monday, the Battle Rounds for season 21 kicked off with fellow coaches John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton giving the “Positions” singer advice about using her saves and steals “wisely.” The Voice veterans also warned her that it would be an emotional process with some tears involved. With that, Ariana jumped right into her first ever battle round and she looked stunning while listening to Bella DeNapoli and Katie Rae duke it out on stage.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy