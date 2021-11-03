CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Prosecutor: Former Alabama standout Henry Ruggs III drove 156 mph before fatal crash in Vegas

By alabamanow
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AM4H0_0clmjBwe00

Former Raiders wide receiver and Alabama standout Henry Ruggs III was driving at 156 mph with a blood-alcohol content twice Nevada’s legal limit when his sports car slammed into the rear of a vehicle that burned, killing a 23-year-old woman, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The Raiders released Ruggs late Tuesday, just hours after the crash and shortly after he was released from a hospital and booked into a Las Vegas jail.

The 22-year-old former first-round NFL draft pick remained seated in a wheelchair with a foam brace on his neck and jail guards as his elbows during his initial court appearance Wednesday on pending felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving.

The extent of his injuries was not disclosed, although Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said outside court that he believed Ruggs suffered a leg injury.

Ruggs’ girlfriend, identified by police as Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, 22, of Las Vegas, was with him in the car and injured in the crash. She underwent surgery Tuesday for a severe arm injury, authorities said.

According to police, Tina O. Tintor was the name of the Las Vegas woman who died with her dog in a wrecked and burned Toyota Rav4. Records show she lived several blocks from where the crash occurred.

Four men, who Wolfson later identified as family members, attended the hearing but declined to speak with reporters.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Joe M. Bonaventure said he was troubled by his initial review of the case against Ruggs, adding that in 16 years on the bench he had never heard of a crash involving a vehicle traveling so fast.

Nevertheless, he rejected prosecutor Eric Bauman’s request to set Ruggs’ bail at $1 million and instead set the amount at $150,000 with strict conditions including home confinement, electronic monitoring, no alcohol, no driving and the surrender of Ruggs’ passport.

Ruggs’ attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, had argued that bail is by law meant to ensure their client returns to court, not to punish him.

Bonaventure, who in January 2008 returned former football star O.J. Simpson to prison for violating terms of his pretrial release in an armed robbery case, warned Ruggs that if he didn’t comply with restrictions he faced re-arrest and a return to jail.

Chesnoff said later that Ruggs should be able to post $150,000 bail.

Wolfson said outside court that he intends to file a second felony DUI charge against Ruggs related to injuries to Kilgo-Washington. Bonaventure noted the couple have a 3-year-old daughter together.

The district attorney said he might also file a weapon charge against Ruggs related to possessing a gun while under the influence of alcohol. Ruggs had a loaded gun in the car at the time of the crash.

Bauman told the judge that air bag computer records showed the Corvette decelerated from 156 mph (251 kph) to 127 mph (204 kph) before it slammed into the Toyota at about 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, rupturing the Toyota’s fuel tank and igniting a fireball.

Bauman said Ruggs was uncooperative with police and medical workers, and his blood-alcohol level taken within the required two hours after the crash was 0.16%. Police said previously in a statement that Ruggs “showed signs of impairment.”

“This is particularly tragic,” the prosecutor told the judge. He said that since 2013, the NFL Players Association has contracted with rideshare services to provide free transportation to members “specifically to prevent tragedies such as this.”

Probation is not an option in Nevada for a conviction on a charge of DUI causing death or DUI causing substantial bodily injury. Both carry a possible sentence of two to 20 years in state prison. Added to a possible one to six years for reckless driving, Bauman told Bonaventure that Ruggs could face up to 46 years behind bars if convicted.

Property records show Ruggs owns a $1.1 million home in a neighborhood not far from where the crash occurred.

Wolfson said investigators learned he spent several hours at TopGolf, a sports entertainment venue in Las Vegas, and may have been at a friend’s home for several more hours before the crash.

A witness told police that people got out of a Dodge Durango SUV that was found parked behind the Corvette at the scene of the crash. Police and prosecutors have not said who was in that vehicle at the time. Wolfson said the investigation was continuing.

Ruggs is due again in court Nov. 10.

The Raiders didn’t wait for courts to act, issuing a brief statement Tuesday night announcing Ruggs’ release.

The team and the league earlier in the day offered condolences to the family of the woman who died and promised to gather facts about what the NFL called “this devastating incident.”

Ruggs was supposed to be a cornerstone for the Raiders. He was picked 12th overall in the 2020 draft after three years at Alabama, including helping the Crimson Tide win the NCAA championship as a freshman in 2017.

He was emerging as a star this season with 24 catches for a team-high 469 yards and two touchdowns. As a rookie in 2020, he had 26 catches for 452 yards and two touchdowns.

Ruggs’ crash occurred three weeks after Jon Gruden abruptly resigned as Raiders coach over emails he sent before being hired by the team in 2018. Gruden stepped down after The New York Times reported that the emails had racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments.

The AFC West-leading Raiders (5-2) have won two in a row under interim coach Rich Bisaccia and now return to the field this week without their leading receiver in yardage. They’ll visit the New York Giants (2-6) on Sunday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New York Post

Video shows Henry Ruggs sobbing at Las Vegas crash site as victim’s car burns

Former first-round NFL draft pick Henry Ruggs III was caught on video sobbing after he allegedly smashed his Corvette Stingray into another car, killing a 23-year-old woman in Las Vegas. The dramatic clip of the fiery wreck early Tuesday, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows Ruggs, 22, on the ground with...
NFL
BamaCentral

Family of Victim in Henry Ruggs III Accident Issues Statement

The family of Tina Tintor, who died after her car was struck by Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, released a statement Thursday. "Tina's tragic loss has devastated her family beyond a grief they could ever comprehend," the family attorney, Farhan Naqvi, said in a statement on their behalf.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bonaventure
Person
David Chesnoff
247Sports

Henry Ruggs DUI crash: Video surfaces of former Raiders WR driving at excessive rate of speed before impact

Surveillance video has surfaced of Henry Ruggs traveling in his Corvette at an excessive rate of speed moments before the fiery DUI crash involving the former Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick that resulted in the death of a 23-year-old woman. A report from earlier in the week indicated that Ruggs hit at least 156 miles per hour in the seconds leading up to impact.
LAS VEGAS, NV
wvtm13.com

Aerial video of Henry Ruggs crash scene in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas police have charged Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III with driving under the influence resulting in death. One person was killed and Ruggs is nowfacing a felony DUI resulting in death charge. See aerial footage of the crash scene in the video above.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Henry Ruggs#Raiders#Las Vegas Justice
CBS Philly

Jalen Hurts On Henry Ruggs III Fatal Accident, Felony Charges: ‘It Hurts My Heart For Everybody Involved’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was driving more than 150 mph with a blood-alcohol content twice Nevada’s legal limit before his sports car slammed into the rear of a vehicle that burned, killing a 23-year-old woman, a prosecutor said. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts says the situation involving his former teammate at Alabama is “unfortunate to see.” “I give my condolences to the family of the young lady that passed away and it’s unfortunate to see a situation like that unfold. I’ll just kind of leave it at that. It hurts my heart for everybody involved,”...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AOL Corp

Lawyers: Henry Ruggs 'is in serious trouble'

At approximately 3:39 a.m. Tuesday in Las Vegas, at a suburban intersection just a few miles west of the famed Strip, police say Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III slammed his Corvette into the back of a Toyota RAV4. The Toyota burst into flames. The fire department located the driver, a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
NCAA
AL.com

What Saban said about fatal wreck involving Henry Ruggs III

On the day Henry Ruggs appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom, Alabama football coach Nick Saban commented on the tragic events of the week. The former Alabama receiver was charged with DUI resulting in death and reckless driving in a high-speed, early-Tuesday morning crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor. Saban was asked about the situation at the end of his regularly-scheduled Wednesday news conference ahead of Saturday’s game with LSU.
NFL
New York Post

Henry Ruggs III filmed partying in Las Vegas before deadly high-speed crash

Disgraced NFL star Henry Ruggs III was seen partying in Las Vegas hours before his deadly high-speed crash — and then yelling at cops while refusing to take sobriety tests, according to reports. The wide receiver’s longtime girlfriend, Kiara Kilgo-Washington — who was seriously injured in the crash that killed...
NFL
Fox News

Henry Ruggs speeding video from 2020 surfaces after fatal DUI crash

A video from 2020 showing former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs speeding in what appears to be the same Corvette that was involved in the fatal DUI crash earlier this week has surfaced. In a September 2020 video posted to YouTube by Ruggs' girlfriend Kiara Kilgo-Washington, who goes...
NFL
Alabama Now

Alabama Now

Birmingham, AL
12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Alabama residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Alabama community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Alabama is our newsroom.

 https://alabamanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy