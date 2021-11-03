CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last Jew from Afghanistan Update, ADL Weighs in on Halloween – Lighten Up! [audio]

By Israel News Talk Radio
The Jewish Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week Steve and Matt have another update on the last Jew from Kabul – he just...

www.jewishpress.com

Comments / 0

 

hhsbanner.com

The Absence of Jews in Afghanistan

The power of the news is not one to be reckoned with. Many news stories only cover what will get more clicks and sometimes skew the truth to do so. When it comes to the situation in Afghanistan the news has been focused on the aftermath of the Taliban takeover, which has had many negative repercussions for women. And for the Jewish man that used to live there.
RELIGION
KEYT

Woman now thought to be Afghanistan’s last Jew flees country

JERUSALEM (AP) — For years, Zebulon Simentov branded himself as the “last Jew of Afghanistan,” the sole remnant of a centuries-old community. He left the country last month for Istanbul after the Taliban seized power, but now it seems he wasn’t the last one. His distant cousin, 83-year-old Tova Moradi, was born and raised in Kabul and lived there until last week. She had run away from home and married a Muslim man at the age of 16 but never converted. Fearing for their safety, Moradi and her extended family fled the country in recent weeks in an escape orchestrated by an Israeli aid group, activists and Jewish philanthropists.
MIDDLE EAST
goodmorningpost.com

Rickshaw drivers in Afghanistan are not allowed to transport armed passengers; offenders will face consequences

According to Sputnik, the regional government in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province has banned rickshaw drivers from providing rides to armed people in the provincial capital of Jalalabad. The governor’s office said in a statement that “rickshaw runners would be prohibited from carrying armed people, and offenders will be prosecuted to the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Jewish Press

How Does Critical Race Theory Affect Jewish life? – The Walter Bingham File [audio]

Is Israel: A light unto the nations following the path of Righteousness?. Why: Our government is a Joke. The absence of collective Cabinet responsibility leads to contradictory ministerial actions and strife between Ministers. The world exploits this weekness. Problems: At the Western Wall. The old claims of the progressive element...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Kristallnacht Remains Relevant 82 Years Later

Anniversary of Kristallnacht, “The Night of Broken Glass.” The nationwide Nazi pogrom against that country’s Jewish community took place on Nov. 9-10, 1938, and is chiefly remembered for the destruction of so many Jewish-owned stores, buildings and synagogues—debris filling the streets with shards of glass from shattered windows and doors.
CELEBRATIONS
The Jewish Press

Report: Mossad Foiled Multiple Iranian Attacks on Israelis in Africa

Israel’s international espionage agency, the Mossad, has foiled multiple attacks by Iranian agents on Israeli businesspeople and tourists, according to a report broadcast Sunday night by Channel 12 television news. The attacks targeted Israelis in at least three countries on the African continent: Tanzania, Senegal and Ghana, according to the...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Battle for Jerusalem

When a war begins with an undulating siren, people are terrified, unite and mobilize to take up arms and stand firm in the face of the onslaught of the enemy. However, there are wars that begin with the sound of silence—wars that imperceptibly insinuate their way into people’s consciousness. While they are steeped in a lack of awareness, facts are established on the ground with no apparent resistance, without any rallying in defense of the homeland.
MIDDLE EAST
erienewsnow.com

Covid-19 vaccine debate takes a strange turn

The Covid-19 vaccine debate is getting weird. On Twitter, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz accused Big Bird of pushing "Government propaganda...for your 5 year old!" after the Muppet tweeted about getting the shot in his wing. CNN aired a special on Saturday with "Sesame Street" to explain the vaccine to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Jewish Press

Israel Begins to Evacuate Diplomat Families from Ethiopia

As the United States is doing, Israel’s Foreign Ministry has begun to evacuate the families of diplomats stationed in Ethiopia, according to a report Saturday night by the Hebrew-language Walla! News site. The move comes in response to an escalation in fighting between Ethiopian government forces and Tigrayan rebels. Prime...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Jews Desperately Seeking Refuge: Part IV

*Editor’s Note: This is part IV in a series from Dr. Grobman. You can read Part III , here. As the Nazis continued their conquest of Europe, Jews were desperate to find refuge. The US convened the Évian Conference from July 6-15, 1938, at Évian-les-Bains, France, ostensibly to find a solution to the refugees seeking a safe haven throughout the world. Twenty-nine countries accepted President Roosevelt’s invitation.
IMMIGRATION
The Jewish Press

Colombian President in Israel to Open Trade Office in Jerusalem, Promote Economic Ties

Colombian President Iván Duque Márquez landed at Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday for a three-day official visit in Israel, during which he will inaugurate the country’s trade office in Jerusalem. Duque is accompanied by six ministers, including the ministers of defense, trade, health, agriculture, environment, and transportation, and is slated...
WORLD
The Jewish Press

As an Arab, I am Disgusted by Jews–Who Oppose Google’s Israel Contract

Some employees of Google who describe themselves as Jewish are apparently “playing a key role in a worker petition calling on Google and Amazon to cancel a joint contract to build cloud-based data centers on behalf of the Israeli government”. Two of the employees in question are Ariel Koren and...
ECONOMY
The Jewish Press

2 Infiltrators Arrested on Northern Border with Syria

IDF soldiers arrested two Arabs on Friday after they intentionally crossed into Israeli territory from Syria. Israeli forces are closely monitoring the northern border, as Iranian efforts — and those of Iranian proxy group Hezbollah — continue towards establishing military bases in Syria. The two infiltrators crossed the border in...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

To Whom Was the Promised Land Promised? – The Tamar Yonah Show [audio]

What does international law REALLY say about the Arab-Israeli conflict? You’ll be surprised. In fact, the author of the book, ‘To Whom Was the Promised Land Promised?’ writes the following in his book:. “I refused to accept the contention of a few that the majority of the international community and...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Blinken: US, Egypt Share ‘Serious Concerns’ on Iran

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters Monday at a joint pressure with his Egyptian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry that the two countries share “serious concerns” about Iranian actions in the Middle East. The briefing was held prior to the start of the US-Egypt Strategic Dialogue – the...
U.S. POLITICS
The Jewish Press

Hamas Sentences 2 to Death for Collaborating with Israel

The Hamas military court in the Gaza Strip sentenced three residents to death on Monday, two of them for collaborating with Israeli intelligence and one for drug trafficking. The military tribunal ruled that “it is its duty to protect Palestinian society from the scourge of cooperation with the enemy” and from the phenomenon of drug trafficking.
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

UAE Reportedly Looks Elsewhere as Israel Hesitates Over Pipeline Deal

(JNS) A deal between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, signed on Oct. 19, 2020, to transport Emirati crude through existing Israeli pipelines between the port of Eilat on the Red Sea to Ashkelon on the Mediterranean—initially hailed as the first major agreement following the Abraham Accords—is now in jeopardy, with the UAE reportedly sending out feelers for an alternative route.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

