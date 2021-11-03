Gov. Ricketts: Senators Can Still Stop Vaccine Mandates

LINCOLN, NE (October 29, 2021) – Governor Pete Ricketts has signed an executive order barring state agencies from enforcing coronavirus vaccine mandates on state employees. “President Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate is a stunning violation of personal freedom and abuse of the federal government’s power,” said Governor Ricketts. “While we have encouraged Nebraskans to get vaccinated, this is a personal health decision, and not one that should be coerced. We’ve already made the decision that state teammates at the State of Nebraska won’t be forced to take the vaccine. This order takes the next step and bars cabinet state agencies from complying with coronavirus vaccine mandates from the federal government or other parties.”

HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO