Middle East

To Whom Was the Promised Land Promised? – The Tamar Yonah Show [audio]

By Israel News Talk Radio
The Jewish Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat does international law REALLY say about the Arab-Israeli conflict? You’ll be surprised. In fact, the author of the book, ‘To Whom Was the Promised Land Promised?’...

www.jewishpress.com

Herald Tribune

HAROLD HALPERN: The Promised Land of Israel belongs to all of its citizens

The New York Times on Oct. 26 carried a front-page column by Patrick Kingsley entitled “Whose Promised Land? Journeying Across a Divided Land.”. Kingsley spent 10 days traveling in Israel and interviewing a handful of Israelis from which he concluded that Israel is a fractured society. Israel, he wrote, was...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Unacceptable Settlements

Nothing raises hackles at The New York Times like Israeli settlements in the ancient homeland of the Jewish people. True to form, when Israel recently announced plans for the construction of 3,000 new housing units in settlements scattered across biblical Judea and Samaria, also known as the former “West Bank” of the Kingdom of Jordan, Times Jerusalem Bureau Chief Patrick Kingsley led the way.
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Israel: A Battleground for Control – The Tamar Yonah Show [audio]

*The illegal encroachment of Arabs on Jewish owned land. *The Biden administration’s push for Israel to concede to accepting a PA consulate in Jerusalem, Israel’s capital city. * The danger to Israel having anti-Israel Arab parties in the coalition government. *Arab/Muslim polygamy and the danger it presents to Israel. -with...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Battle for Jerusalem

When a war begins with an undulating siren, people are terrified, unite and mobilize to take up arms and stand firm in the face of the onslaught of the enemy. However, there are wars that begin with the sound of silence—wars that imperceptibly insinuate their way into people’s consciousness. While they are steeped in a lack of awareness, facts are established on the ground with no apparent resistance, without any rallying in defense of the homeland.
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Report: Mossad Foiled Multiple Iranian Attacks on Israelis in Africa

Israel’s international espionage agency, the Mossad, has foiled multiple attacks by Iranian agents on Israeli businesspeople and tourists, according to a report broadcast Sunday night by Channel 12 television news. The attacks targeted Israelis in at least three countries on the African continent: Tanzania, Senegal and Ghana, according to the...
MIDDLE EAST
NewsBreak
Middle East
The Jewish Press

Hamas Sentences 2 to Death for Collaborating with Israel

The Hamas military court in the Gaza Strip sentenced three residents to death on Monday, two of them for collaborating with Israeli intelligence and one for drug trafficking. The military tribunal ruled that “it is its duty to protect Palestinian society from the scourge of cooperation with the enemy” and from the phenomenon of drug trafficking.
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Bennett: Government ‘Steered Ship to Safe Shores’ After Budget Passed

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett promised Israelis Saturday night in a joint news conference with Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, that last week’s passage of the 2021-2022 state budgets means their government has “steered the ship (of Israel) to safe shores,” rescuing the country from “three years of instability.”
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Sovereignty Movement Congratulates Bennett on Unambiguous Position on Jerusalem

Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar, leaders of the Sovereignty Movement, on Saturday night sent out an email expressing their support for Prime Minister Naftali Bennett “in wake of his firm stance against the establishment of an American consulate for the Palestinian Authority in Jerusalem, as expressed today (Saturday night) at the joint press conference with Minister Yair Lapid, who expressed his support for this position, and Minister Avigdor Lieberman.”
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Anti-Israel bias in one of America’s biggest newspapers matters

It’s not true that biased reporting about the Middle East has no impact on Israel. In the last week, a New York Times feature about a road trip taken by two of its staff through the small country generated a surge of interest on Twitter from Israelis. The 5,000-word article paints a dismal picture. Just about everyone they met as they traveled from the northern border with Lebanon to the southern port of Eilat was dissatisfied and disillusioned with the country. The Israel they depicted was dysfunctional, deeply divided and generally miserable. It was all summed up by one elderly Israeli quoted in the piece who said if his father, who had helped found one of the nation’s kibbutzim in the pre-state era, were to look at the country now, he’d say, “ ‘This wasn’t the child we prayed for.’ And then he’d return to his grave.”
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Siege Ramps & Breached Walls: Israeli Archaeologists Trace the Assyrian Conquest of Lachish

Back in the day, the Assyrians were one of the Near East’s superpowers, controlling a landmass that stretched from Iran to Egypt. They accomplished this feat with military technologies that helped them win any open-air battle or penetrate any fortified city. While today, airpower and bunker busters help win the war, back in the ninth to the seventh centuries BCE, it was all about the siege ramp, an elevated structure that hauled battering ramps up to the enemy’s city walls and let the Neo-Assyrians soldiers wreak havoc on their enemies.
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Bennett’s Diplomatic Tsunami

Naftali Bennett’s government’s diplomatic policies came into full view in recent weeks, and were put to the test at the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow last week. The results are unmistakable. Under Bennett’s government, Israel’s foreign policy is predicated on making far-reaching concessions—first and foremost to the Palestinians, and...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Meretz MK Says He Was Misquoted on Social Services Removing Settlers’ Children – But Was He?

On Tuesday morning, Army Radio tweeted a quote from MK Mossi Raz about the settlers’ suffering: “They set up settlements wherever they wanted and that caused IDF soldiers to be killed in defense of these places. In order not to suffer, the welfare services have to take his children and transfer them to Israel – they will be sent to foster families.”
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Iran's Soleimani was killed because he crossed U.S. red line with attacks on troops and diplomats, says former Trump adviser Gen Keith Kellogg in new book, contradicting official line that he was planning 'imminent' strikes

The death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was part of a deliberately 'disproportional response' because he crossed a 'red line' in killing an American and ordering an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, according to a new insider account of the Trump White House. In his new book, Gen....
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

Israel Begins to Evacuate Diplomat Families from Ethiopia

As the United States is doing, Israel’s Foreign Ministry has begun to evacuate the families of diplomats stationed in Ethiopia, according to a report Saturday night by the Hebrew-language Walla! News site. The move comes in response to an escalation in fighting between Ethiopian government forces and Tigrayan rebels. Prime...
MIDDLE EAST
BBC

Middle East: Palestinians and Israelis clash over hillside

Eight people have been killed and hundreds injured in protests in the occupied West Bank. The number of Palestinians killed in confrontations with Israelis this year, in the area, is already more than 70 - the highest figure in five years. The worst hotspot for violence has been in the...
PROTESTS

