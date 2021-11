WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) _ Ashland Inc. (ASH) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $43 million. The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.22 per share. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO