What Josh Hawley gets right -- and so very wrong -- about being a man

Sen. Josh Hawley (R–Mo.) has a plan to address the current supply chain issues bedeviling the American economy. He wants to make them permanent. In an op-ed for The New York Times published Friday, Hawley uses the temporary supply chain problems as an excuse to push for a permanent expansion of federal power over the affairs of private businesses. We must "fundamentally restructure our country's trade policy," Hawley demands, and that means injecting both the Pentagon and Commerce Department bureaucrats into companies' purchasing decisions. Under the terms of a bill that Hawley is proposing, any product determined to be "critical for our national security and essential for the protection of our industrial base" would have to have at least 50 percent of its value made in the United States.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO