Los Angeles, CA

The Historic Bradbury Building In DTLA Is Now Home To A Stunning New Cocktail Bar

By Ashlyn Davis
 8 days ago

Grab a cocktail in the 128-year-old architectural landmark.

NeueHouse, an exclusive members club and co-working hub, has taken up residence in arguably the most coveted space in the city: the iconic Bradbury Building in Downtown Los Angeles. Members have access to will offer desks and meeting spaces within the five-story landmark built in 1893, with access to lounge areas in the skylit atrium of walkways, stairs and elevators boasting ornate ironwork.

Except it’s not all work and no play at NeueHouse. The club has also opened up the incredibly stylish Wyman Bar, named after the building’s architect George Wyman. It seamlessly shifts from coffee and light bites during the day to wine and craft cocktails by night—but non-members will need a reservation. On Mondays between 8 am and 4 pm, you could bask in the sunshine pouring in over the plush orange-red sofas and enjoy an artisan roasted coffee. From Tuesday to Saturday you could pull up a chair at the marble bar for after-work gatherings until 10 pm.

Credit: Nikolas Koenig / NeueHouse

NeueHouse plans to host cultural events and to cultivate a creative community and inspire collaboration. While some of these will be open to the public, the Wyman Bar will eventually be accessible to members only. The opening night saw an evening of cocktails and connections featuring sounds from the Women Collective and conversations with Maurice Harris of Bloom and Plume . So if you’re interested in seeing how what the Holy Grail of workplaces looks like, then you’ll want to plan your next post-work drinks session here and keep an eye out for activitations on their social pages.

Credit: Nikolas Koenig / NeueHouse

Besides getting a glimpse of the stunning office building, you’ll be treated to the timeless interior of the bar. A rich mix of woods have been accented with brass elements bring in a classic elegance while exposed brickwork and rafters balance it out with an industrial touch. As you probably know, the space was also the backdrop for scenes in the cult hit film Blade Runner, so the designers have paid homage to its place in pop culture with stunning black-and-white prints by the movie photographer Stephen Vaughan.

On the other hand, if you have an extra $900 to $3,200 to spend on a membership you’ll have access to all of the above plus wellness room, in-house productions & services, the Aesop apothecary, art and cultural programming and tons more.

Location: 304 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90013

Mexico City’s Tacos Don Manolito Opens First U.S. Location On Sunset Boulevard

L.A. is about to get even better for Taco lovers. America is finally getting a taste of the Mexico City-style taqueria Tacos Don Manolito. With 25 outposts across the globe, they’re finally expanding their footprint with their first location in America. The restaurant opened on West Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood last week offering fresh, authentic Mexican tacos centered around high-quality ingredients and unconventional taco styles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
