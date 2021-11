PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman is facing a number of charges for allegedly fighting an off-duty Pittsburgh Police detective inside a local bar. According to police paperwork, 44-year-old Angie Hindman attacked detective Michelle McHenry at the Brook Line & Sinker Bar. Hindman said the exact opposite happened. (Courtesy: Allegheny County) She said she went to the bar around 7 p.m. Saturday. McHenry came in and spoke with Hindman. Both women are familiar with each other. Eventually, they got into an argument. “I moved. I went to the other side of the bar, let it go,” Hindman said. She claimed McHenry left but came back later. “She...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO