The 17-year-old son of Virginia’s governor-elect Glenn Youngkin tried to vote “on two occasions” during Tuesday’s elections despite being ineligible because of his age, election officials announced.Mr Youngkin defeated Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe in the gubernatorial election on 2 November.His teenage son reportedly walked into a polling place inside the Great Falls Library and presented his driver’s licence to a poll worker when asked for proof of his identity, according to Fairfax County election officials. The voting age is 18 years old, when one must also be registered to vote in order to cast a ballot.“The young man...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 DAYS AGO