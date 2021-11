There are a number of player milestones that can be reached for the individuals on the Seattle Kraken this season, but some could be accomplished soon. Now that we’ve got the first Kraken goal, assist, power-play goal, shorthanded goal, win, and most of the other firsts in franchise history over with, it’s time to look at the players. Some impressive personal milestones for the players on this team are fast approaching and deserve to be brought up. I believe most of these can be accomplished within the next 20-25 games, some sooner than later.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO