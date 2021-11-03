CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Harder They Fall’ Is a Fun, Stylish Revisionist Western

DFW Community News
 9 days ago

Last spring, after the pandemic stalled production on director...

oakcliff.bubblelife.com

Essence

Meet The Real-Life Figures Depicted In The Black Western 'The Harder They Fall'

While the story told in the Netflix film released today is entirely fictional, many of its characters were historical figures. Netflix’s highly anticipated The Harder They Fall puts a new twist on the old West. Written, directed, and scored by Jeymes Samuel, this movie highlights a moment in history and shows that cowboys came in different forms, contrary to popular belief.
MOVIES
Decider

Where Was ‘The Harder They Fall’ Filmed?

So where exactly did Samuel and his crew go to find that perfect Old West feel? Read on to learn about where The Harder They Fall was filmed. That said, the production still had to create the three fictional towns featured in the film: the two all-black cities, Redwood and Douglastown, and the all-white town, Maysville.
MOVIES
Boston Herald

‘The Harder They Fall’ broadens cast of classic Hollywood Western

“The Harder They Fall” is a classic Hollywood Western with a notable twist: These are Black cowboys, rustlers, killers and lawmen. While a wholly fictional story, director-producer and co-writer Jeymes Samuel based the characters on real denizens of the 19th century American West: Nat Love (Jonathan Majors, “Loki”), Bass Reeves (Delroy Lindo, “Da 5 Bloods”), Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beets, “Joker”) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”). Regina King (“Watchmen”) and Idris Elba (“The Suicide Squad”) also star.
MOVIES
culturedvultures.com

The Harder They Fall REVIEW – A Bold, Black Western Classic

It’s hard to believe that The Harder They Fall is musician/co-writer/director Jeymes Samuel’s first feature. The film is so assured in all of its bold choices that it would be easy to believe this was Samuel’s third or even tenth film. Samuel has experience with filmmaking, as he’s accompanied most of his musical releases with short films and directed short films for other musicians’ projects. But it’s astounding that this nearly 2 and a half hour epic western with camera work and music cues that out-Tarantino Tarantino as well as dueling color schemes between towns of color (bursting with purples, greens, and reds) and white towns (where even the dirt is white), is a feature debut.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

How The Harder They Fall subverts more than one awful Western trope

Over the last few years, the Western as a genre has been revised and reconsidered, from Tarantino's alternate history in Django Unchained to the horror-tinged Bone Tomahawk. Jeymes Samuel's The Harder They Fall continues this tradition of taking the building blocks of the Western and making them feel relevant to a contemporary audience.
MOVIES
NME

‘The Harder They Fall’ review: blood-spattered Black western gives it both barrels

Jeymes Samuel’s boundlessly energetic, blood-spattered debut opens with the words: “These. People. Existed.” Not because it’s a biopic. Those insistent full-stops are making a point about the western as a genre, which has almost entirely ignored Black people for over 100 years. In the 1800s, an estimated one in four cowboys was Black, but in movies they’re mostly square-jawed white men. Samuel’s cast is almost entirely Black. Some square-jawed, some not.
MOVIES
Collider

‘The Harder They Fall’ Director Jeymes Samuel on His Favorite Westerns and Crafting the Big 3rd Act Shootout

With The Harder They Fall now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke to writer-director Jeymes Samuel about making the revenge-soaked Western. During the interview, Samuel talked about what it was like filming the 3rd act shootout, his favorite westerns, what were some of the big things he learned about the old west when researching the film, the challenges he had to overcome in the editing room, what he learned making They Die by Dawn that helped him with the feature, and more.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Review: A High-Energy Western, The Harder They Fall is Adventurous, Risky and Bold

Although the trailers for this film make it appear that Idris Elba’s brutal Rufus Buck and his outlaw partner Trudy Smith (a truly inspired nasty take by Regina King) are the stars of The Harder They Fall, the actual lead of the film is Nat Love (Jonathan Majors), who as a boy was traumatized and scarred (literally) by Buck, who killed Nat’s parents right in front of him. Since then, Love has sought revenge, but with Buck under heavy guard in prison, this has not been easy. When Smith arranges an escape with a gang that includes the current fastest gun in the West, Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), Love sees a chance to finally kill Buck.
MOVIES
The Ringer

‘The Harder They Fall’ Is Basically Like Every Other Western

Somewhere, buried in the first half-hour of The Harder They Fall, the new Netflix Western, Trudy Smith (Regina King) reigns atop a horse, its hooves planted on a pair of train tracks. The whistle of an oncoming steam engine grows louder in the distance as a light flurry of snow dots the frame. The camera cuts to the locomotive hurtling down the tracks. It blares its horn, barrels forward a bit, and hisses. The lens homes back in on Trudy’s face. She doesn’t budge. She doesn’t even blink. OK, she might blink—forget the blinking; the blinking doesn’t matter. They’re in a staredown, this hunk of speeding steel and this woman on a horse. With every passing second, so are the viewer and the film—caught in a battle of wills. What’s at stake is whether or not you can actually manage to look away.
MOVIES
Tennessee Tribune

“Harder They Fall” Comes to Netflix

NASHVILLE, TN — While Black westerns aren’t nearly as new as some would have you think (Herb Jeffries debuted in them back in the ‘30s), there remain those who consider seeing Black characters in Westerns a novelty. But director Jeymes Samuel doesn’t want anyone to deem this film something odd or unusual. He’s calling the film “The Harder They Fall” a film for everyone, but with a predominantly Black cast.
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

What to Watch on Wednesday: Saddle up for star-studded Western The Harder They Fall

Having an ensemble that includes Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, and LaKeith Stanfield should be enough of a sell, but add in the fact they're all playing versions of unsung historical figures from the Old West in an action-packed revenge story, and this new Netflix film seems like even more of a winner. Written, directed, and even composed by Jeymes Samuel, this stylish film is an epic answer to all the erasure that's happened over the course of the history of movie westerns, where Black characters were few and far between. —Marcus Jones.
MOVIES
Paste Magazine

Vibrant and Bold Western The Harder They Fall Still Isn't Above Its Genre Stumbles

The importance of Black folks to the “taming” of the West is a central thrust to The Harder They Fall, both as a motivation for first-time feature director Jeymes Samuel, who grew up watching Westerns and wanted to see one starring Black people, and for the plot. The actors, visual style and musical choices elevate an imperfect script with memorable if not completely unique dialogue and scenes. The cast and performances are remarkable and it’s an aesthetically striking film with great set, sound and costume design. Real-life historical figures are treated like folk heroes, for better and for worse. The Harder They Fall has its problems, but it’s a testament to the idea that there are still interesting things to be done in familiar genres, like inserting color aesthetically and demographically.
MOVIES
Antelope Valley Press

‘Finch,’ ABBA and ‘The Harder They Fall’

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. • The Western gets a stylish and kinetic update in Jeymes Samuel’s “The Harder They Fall.” The film, co-produced by Jay-Z and featuring a starry cast, is based on real Black characters from the Old West who have generally been overlooked in the genre. Jonathan Majors stars as Nat Love, a cowboy whose gun-slinging crew face off with the outlaw Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) who killed Love’s parents years ago. It lands Wednesday on Netflix.
MOVIES
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Harder They Fall’ on Netflix, a Spirited Neo-Western Starring a Fired-Up Jonathan Majors

Netflix movie The Harder They Fall is what you call a talentsplosion: Musician/filmmaker/Jay-Z associate Jeymes “The Bullitts” Samuel directs a Black Western starring Lovecraft Country breakout Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, LaKeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Idris Elba and Regina King. It’s loosely a BOATS movie (Based On A True Story, of course y’know), plucking real-life outlaws from historical accounts and dropping them into a mashed-up fictional Old West revenge plot. Sounds like a can’t-miss formula for cinematic success, doesn’t it?
MOVIES
