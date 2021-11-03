‘The Harder They Fall’ Is a Fun, Stylish Revisionist Western

Somewhere, buried in the first half-hour of The Harder They Fall, the new Netflix Western, Trudy Smith (Regina King) reigns atop a horse, its hooves planted on a pair of train tracks. The whistle of an oncoming steam engine grows louder in the distance as a light flurry of snow dots the frame. The camera cuts to the locomotive hurtling down the tracks. It blares its horn, barrels forward a bit, and hisses. The lens homes back in on Trudy’s face. She doesn’t budge. She doesn’t even blink. OK, she might blink—forget the blinking; the blinking doesn’t matter. They’re in a staredown, this hunk of speeding steel and this woman on a horse. With every passing second, so are the viewer and the film—caught in a battle of wills. What’s at stake is whether or not you can actually manage to look away.

