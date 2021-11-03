CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exploring the Roots Of French Cabaret Music

By Lakeville Journal Editorial
Mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe will sing French cabaret songs at a fundraising event for the Bard College Conservatory of Music and Graduate Vocal Arts Program on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 8 p.m. in the Fisher Center’s Sosnoff Theater in Annandale-on-Hudson, N.Y. Tickets for the live performance start at $25. Virtual livestream tickets...

