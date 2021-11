Every time I see friends comment “I see from your social posts that you’re doing great and very busy“, I’m flattered and disappointed at the same time. Shame on both of us. I admittedly only post brag-worthy stuff. Who doesn’t? My friends seemingly assume that’s my entire life status. We all do that, too. I feed the brand with acceptable online hype. They willfully buy it. It’s a huge contradiction when I tell audiences to not care so much what other people think. But in some ways, maybe it isn’t all bad.

11 DAYS AGO