Visualizing Copper Demand for Renewables

Because humans do seem to have a hive mind and because that is accentuated by our repeater medias, I saw several things that talked about heating this week. As in heating living and working spaces in the winter, not as in climate heating, though that was part of it. All were framed in a “we need more renewables on this project” fashion. And yes, we do. But we need to be realistic about goals, potential benefits, and potential harm that comes from transitioning away from systems that largely burn fossil fuels to generate heat — either directly or indirectly by first turning stored carbon energy into electricity. And some of these articles were rather sneeringly dismissive of the solutions that some people have turned to in turning away from fossil fueled heat. I don’t find this helpful.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 9 DAYS AGO