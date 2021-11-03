CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visualizing Copper Demand for Renewables

Cover picture for the articleThe following content is sponsored by Teck. Visualizing Copper Demand in a Renewables Powered Future. Renewable energy is considered one of the most effective tools to reduce global carbon emissions and fight climate change. However, building technologies like solar and wind power plants or electric vehicles (EVs) can be a mineral-intensive...

ScienceAlert

Most Electricity in Industrialized Nations Could Be From Wind And Solar, Study Shows

We can't afford to delay the switch over to renewable energy sources, and while there's much debate about how to achieve this, more and more research along with growing real-world evidence suggest that it's absolutely a viable, practical option. Now, a new study from an international team of researchers will hopefully help settle this for good. The study shows that the majority of electricity demand in many industrialized nations can be met by some combination of wind and solar power sources, as long as extra efforts are made to install energy storage facilities to cover times of intermittent production. By analyzing the energy use...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Can renewables meet the growing demand of more than 1 billion people in India?

For 10 years, Poonam Chaudhary saved $110 (£81) every month, dreaming about buying her first home and all the trappings of the upwardly mobile in today’s India. In April, Chaudhary’s dream – a whitewashed three-bedroom farmhouse – came true. She has views of blazing sunsets and marble-accented kitchen walls. She has two Japanese refrigerators and two TVs. She has an air conditioner that she runs all day during summer, when outside temperatures can soar past 43C.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
resilience.org

On “Renewables”

Because humans do seem to have a hive mind and because that is accentuated by our repeater medias, I saw several things that talked about heating this week. As in heating living and working spaces in the winter, not as in climate heating, though that was part of it. All were framed in a “we need more renewables on this project” fashion. And yes, we do. But we need to be realistic about goals, potential benefits, and potential harm that comes from transitioning away from systems that largely burn fossil fuels to generate heat — either directly or indirectly by first turning stored carbon energy into electricity. And some of these articles were rather sneeringly dismissive of the solutions that some people have turned to in turning away from fossil fueled heat. I don’t find this helpful.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Solar Energy#Sustainable Energy#Energy Systems
Reuters

Bunge raises 2021 profit outlook on higher food, renewable fuel demand

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Bunge Ltd (BG.N) reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter results and raised its full-year profit outlook on Wednesday for a third time this year amid improved demand for food and renewable fuel as pandemic restrictions have eased. Although volumes in the U.S. agricultural commodities trader's core agribusiness and its...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

GE energy spinoff aims to capture interest in renewables

(Reuters) - General Electric (NYSE:GE) Co's plan to spin off energy units into a standalone company could attract investors looking for a well-known name in renewables if they can overlook legacy fossil-fuel operations, financial experts said. Earlier on Tuesday, the 129-year-old conglomerate outlined a plan to split into three publicly...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
New Mexico In-Depth

How the rise of copper reveals clean energy’s dark side

Corky Stewart, a retired geologist, and his wife live in a rural subdivision in New Mexico’s Grant County, about a mile north of the sprawling Tyrone copper mine. “We’ve been here three years and we’ve heard four blasts,” Stewart said of the mine, one of four on an expanse of land partitioned into dozens of four-acre lots. From his perspective, the blasts don’t seem unreasonable, given that a mining company owns the property and has the right to do what it wants.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thenevadaview.com

Copper Mining Operations In Canada

In this blog post, we will discuss the top Copper Mining Operations In Canada. Copper is extremely important to sustain a standard of living. This reddish color metal has numerous properties that make it a highly suitable element for various applications in different sectors. The price of copper implicates the overall strength of the economy. Various factors impact copper prices include infrastructure demand, emerging markets, political, environmental, and other labor issues.
METAL MINING
mining.com

Investors pushed mining giants to quit coal. Now it’s backfiring

It was supposed to be a big win for climate activists: another of the world’s most powerful mining companies had caved to investor demands that it stop digging up coal. Instead, Anglo American Plc’s strategy reversal has become a case study for unintended consequences. Its exit has transformed mines that were scheduled for eventual closure into the engine room for a growth-hungry coal business.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

China appears to have pumped the brakes on its big green energy push

Beijing [China], November 6 (ANI): Power outages and natural disasters even in normal times in China alarm people as temperatures plummet. But this year has not been normal as a sudden energy crunch shuttered factories in northeast China and cut power to residential compounds forcing pregnant women and older adults to find themselves trudging up long flights of stairs in darkened hallways, a media report said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thebalance.com

How To Invest in Copper

There are more ways to invest than simply buying and selling stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), or bonds. Many investors prefer to invest in physical assets, like commodities such as metals. One popular metal to invest in is copper. Copper is used in many modern electronics, including semiconductors and wiring. It...
MARKETS
CleanTechnica

US Must Redouble Efforts Toward A Clean Energy Future

Between 2011 and 2020, US wind, solar, and geothermal generation grew at an annual rate of 15%. If those forms of renewable generation were to continue to grow by 15% per year, wind, solar, and geothermal would produce enough electricity to meet all US current electricity needs by 2035. This new finding comes as leaders in Congress work to advance legislation that would invest in the nationwide transition to clean power, and 9 states have already enacted legislation committing to 100% clean electricity. The time is right for the US to redouble its commitment to a clean energy future and adopt the public policies that can make it a reality.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

$1 Billion Bet On New Clean Technology That Is Not Supposed To Happen

It seems like only yesterday that the mere mention of direct air carbon capture would elicit gales of laughter from energy analysts. The same could also be said for sustainable aircraft fuel and hydrogen. Nevertheless, these three pie-in-the-sky areas of clean technology are beginning to creep from the impossible to the possible, and a new EU investment fund of up to $1 billion has just been set up to push all them into the realm of, well, at least probable.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Latest: UK to invest $285M in small reactor research

The Latest on the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow: LONDON — Britain is investing some 210 million pounds ($285 million) in small nuclear reactor research as the government seeks alternatives to fossil fuels amid fears over rising gas prices.The investment, which will be matched with some 250 million pounds($340 million) from the private sector, comes amid hope the small modular reactors could be in use by the 2030s. Such reactors would have the potential to be less expensive and more easily moved, supporters say.The recipient of the government funds, Rolls-Royce SMR, estimates that each small modular reactor it hopes...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
InsideClimate News

Plans To Dig the Biggest Lithium Mine in the US Face Mounting Opposition

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nevada—Deep below the tangled roots of the old-growth sagebrush of Thacker Pass, in an extinct super-volcano, lies one of the world’s largest deposits of lithium—a key element for the transition to clean energy. But above ground, a cluster of tents has risen in the Northern Nevada desert where, for eight months, environmental and tribal activists are protesting plans to mine it for “green” technologies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Time

U.S. Gasoline Exports Surge Even as Americans Pay Up at the Pump

While President Biden is fretting about high prices at the pump, even going as far as asking OPEC+ to raise oil output, U.S. refiners are exporting the most gasoline in three years.Shipments of the fuel in the first eight months of the year rose to 802,000 barrels a day, the highest for the period since 2018, before the pandemic started. At the same time, American drivers are paying the most per gallon since 2014. Overseas demand is only set to increase as Mexico, the top importer of U.S. gasoline, is still in the early stages of recovering from the pandemic.The high rate of gasoline exports shine a light on the wider global oil demand picture and underscore the limitations the Biden Administration faces in keeping retail prices in check. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the government is “looking at” a release of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. But that would only temporarily resolve the underlying tightness in the crude market, according to oil consultancy Energy Aspects.
TRAFFIC

