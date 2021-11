One of the joys of staying at an upscale hotel is the luxurious mattress waiting for you in your room after a long day of business meetings, sightseeing, or whatever has pulled you away from home. Though there’s nothing quite as emotionally comfortable as being in your own bed in your own home, nice hotels sometimes vie for the crown of overall comfort with their top-of-the-line mattresses. After all, their business is built on customer satisfaction, and if you can have a blissful night’s sleep while under their roof, you’re more likely to return time and time again.

