Your CPU and motherboard are the brain and nervous system of your PC, and while you can (sadly unlike a brain) swap them out to replace with better ones, there’s a lot more to this than simply slapping in some silicone. You’ll need to make sure that the two components are compatible with each other, for certain chips will only work when installed on certain motherboards. Mismatch the processor with the motherboard’s socket or an incompatible chipset, and it won’t matter if you’ve got one of the best CPUs for gaming - the only functioning component left in your build will be the case.

