Sun Life Q3 profit climbs from year ago on new business, AUM growth

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO (Reuters) – Sun Life Financial on Wednesday beat analyst estimates for third-quarter core profit, which rose from a year earlier due...

Coinbase falls short on revenue as trading volumes slump 30%

(Reuters) – U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc on Tuesday reported a nearly 30% fall in third-quarter trading volumes on a sequential basis, hit by lower volatility and declining prices for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Trading volumes fell to $327 billion in the quarter from $462 billion in the second....
Coinbase posts "strong" but lower-than-expected Q3 earnings with profits up nearly 400% from last year

Coinbase Global reported "strong" but lower-than-expected third-quarter financial results Tuesday. The Wilmington, Del.-based trading platform for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies reported a non-GAAP net profit of $406 million, or $1.62 per share, up nearly 400% from the previous year, on revenue of $1.3 billion. Wall Street had expected earnings of...
Tencent reports 3% jump in third-quarter profit, beating expectations

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent Holdings posted a 3% rise in third-quarter profit, beating analyst expectations as it flagged the impact of heightened regulatory scrutiny and an advertising slowdown. Net profit for the three months through September rose to 39.5 billion yuan ($6.18 billion), above...
German chipmaker Infineon reports 10% rise in quarterly revenue

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – German chipmaker Infineon reported on Wednesday a rise of 10% in fourth-quarter revenue, as a global shortage of semiconductors has driven up the prices of, and demand for, chips used in items from cars to mobile telephones. The Munich-based company’s revenue grew to 3 billion euros ($3.47...
ITV Posts 32 Percent Ad Revenue Jump in Third Quarter, Forecasts Full-Year Record

U.K. TV giant ITV said its third-quarter total advertising revenue jumped 32 percent after a 29 percent increase in the first half of 2021. In its financial update on Wednesday, the company also reported an increase in total revenue for the first nine months of the year, including at production arm ITV Studios, and provided an update on its streaming business. The company touted that its total external revenue for the first nine months of 2021 hit 2.38 billion pounds ($3.22 billion) rose 28 percent over the same period in 2020 and 8 percent over the comparable period in pre-coronavirus pandemic year...
Bragg Gaming raises full year guidance as Q3 revenue climbs 10%

Gaming supplier Bragg Gaming Group has raised its 2021 full year revenue guidance after posting a 10 per cent increase in third quarter revenue to €12.9m. Benefiting from the expansion of its gaming content into Spain, Denmark and Greece during the quarter, wagering revenue generated by customers increased by 5 per cent year-on-year to €3.2bn, with the number of unique players using Bragg games via the Oryx Hub platform climbing 14 per cent to 2.1m.
Zynga’s Q3 2021 bookings of $668M are up 6% from a year ago

Zynga beat analysts’ expectations today, reporting strong bookings and revenues in the third quarter that ended September 30 thanks to the performance of games including Rollic’s hypercasual titles and strong ad revenue. While Zynga beat profit and bookings targets for the quarter, its Q4 expectations fell short of where the...
SmileDirectClub stock down more than 20% after wider loss, lower sales for Q3

SmileDirectClub Inc. shares tanked more than 20% in the extended session Monday after the maker of clear plastic aligners reported a wider quarterly loss and sales missed the mark, saying it ran against macroeconomic headwinds. SmileDirect lost $89 million, or 23 cents a share, in the third quarter, compared with $13 million, or 11 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue fell 18% to $138 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected a loss of 14 cents a share on sales of $183 million. "We are disappointed with our third-quarter results driven by the macroeconomic headwinds that are influencing the spending of our core demographic," Chief Executive David Katzman said in a statement. The company guided for full-year 2021 revenue in a range between $630 million and $650 million. The analysts surveyed by FactSet expect 2021 revenue around $758 million. SmileDirect shares ended the regular trading day flat.
Alliant Energy reports Q3 earnings up from a year ago

Alliant Energy Corp. on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $259 million. On a per-share basis, the Madison-based company said it had profit of $1.02 vs 98 cents a share a year ago. The electric and gas utility parent company posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period. Alliant Energy...
BorgWarner profits slip in Q3, acquires EV business

AUBURN HILLS, Mich.—Production pauses and increased commodity costs hit BorgWarner Inc.'s bottom line in the third quarter, but the automotive supplier also reported making strides toward the goal of electrifying its business. The Auburn Hills, Mich.-based company had adjusted operating income of $311 million on net sales of $3.4 billion...
Calfrac Well Services reports Q3 loss, revenue more than doubles from year ago

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. reported a loss in its latest quarter as its revenue more than doubled compared with a year ago. The oilfield services company says it lost $1.5 million or four cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $50 million or $17.20 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Lawson Products Continues Strong Sales, Profit Growth in Q3

MRO products distributor Lawson Products reported its 2021 third quarter financial results on Oct. 28, showing continued significant improvement in year-over-year sales, while organic sales also had solid growth. Chicago-based Lawson reported Q3 total sales of $105.6 million, up 16.9 percent year-over-year and narrowly trailing Q2's company record $106.5 million....
Bank of China’s Q3 net profit climbs 13.2%

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Bank of China Ltd (BoC), the country’s fourth-biggest lender by assets, on Friday reported a 13.2% increase in third-quarter net profit. Net profit for the July-September period was 50.71 billion yuan ($7.93 billion), up from 44.79 billion a year earlier. The bank said its net interest margin...
Crescent Point reports Q3 profit up from year ago as energy prices surge

Crescent Point Energy Corp. reported a third-quarter profit of $77.5 million, up from $500,000 a year earlier, helped by higher energy prices and increased production. The company says the profit amounted to 13 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30. Oil and gas sales totalled $826.7 million, up from $437.0 million a year ago.
Amazon Stock Sinks as Q3 Profits Are Cut in Half From Last Year

Amazon stock sunk like a stone Thursday afternoon on news that the company’s third-quarter profits were half of last year’s, and the online-retail giant missed Wall Street’s targets. Making matters worse, Amazon’s new CEO Andy Jassy warned of “several billion dollars of additional costs” for the upcoming holiday season, pointing to a labor shortage and supply chain issues.
Samsung sees record sales and new 3 year high operating profit in Q3 2021

Earlier today (28th October 2021), Samsung Electronics have revealed its financial report for the third quarter of this year, which showcased its strong performance especially with its semiconductor business booming. In the period between July and September, the South Korean tech giant’s net profits rose by a sizeable 31.3 percent,...
Japan’s Takeda half-year profit climbs, announces share buyback

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said on Thursday that its half-year profit rose 61% as the drugmaker tries to wring synergies out of its acquisition of Shire Plc. Operating profit was 346 billion yen ($3.05 billion) in the six months through Sept. 30, the drugmaker said, compared with 215.6 billion yen a year earlier. Takeda reiterated its full-year operating profit forecast at 488 billion yen. That compares with a consensus forecast of 509.2 billion yen, according to a Refinitiv poll of 13 analysts.
