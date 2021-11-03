CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portugal’s president to dissolve parliament

By Thomson Reuters
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISBON (Reuters) – Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa’s consultative body, the Council fo...

The Independent

Mexican leader: Richest in world should pay to help poorest

Mexico’s president warned Tuesday that the world is sliding from “civilization to barbarity” and called for the thousand richest people, the thousand largest private corporations and the 20 major economies to improve life for the 750 million people now existing on less than $2 dollars a day.Andrés Manuel López Obrador told the U.N. Security Council that this proposal could generate around $1 billion annually, which should go directly to the world’s poorest people “without any intermediaries, through a card or personalized electronic wallet.”In a scathing speech to the U.N.’s most powerful body, the Mexican leader sharply criticized the world’s...
The Guardian

Portugal faces snap election as parliament rejects draft budget

Portugal’s parliament has rejected the minority Socialist government’s proposed state budget for 2022, a move expected to trigger an early election and put a brake on the country’s post-pandemic recovery plans. After weeks of negotiations, the moderate Socialists were deserted by their hard-left allies from the Communist party and the...
The Independent

Germany's Merkel on 2015 migrant influx: 'we managed it'

Chancellor Angela Merkel has a positive verdict on the influx of migrants to Germany in 2015 and 2016 as she prepares to step down: “We managed it.”Merkel became the face of a welcoming approach to migrants as people fleeing conflicts in Syria and elsewhere trekked across the Balkans. More than 1 million asylum-seekers entered Germany in 2015-16. The chancellor insisted repeatedly that “we will manage” the arrivals, but ran into resistance both at home and among European partners. Merkel is expected to leave office in the coming weeks after 16 years in power. She is preparing to step down...
KEYT

Portugal’s president calls a snap election on Jan. 30

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal is to hold a snap election for a new parliament and government on Jan. 30. Portugal’s president on Thursday announced he is dissolving parliament, following the minority Socialist government’s defeat in a key vote on the country’s spending plans. The announcement was widely expected. The head of state had previously said Portugal would go to the ballot box two years ahead of schedule if the government’s 2022 state budget proposal was rejected by parliament, which happened last week. President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa made the announcement in a televised address to the nation.
The Independent

German Social Democrats to make campaign manager new leader

Germany’s Social Democrats the country’s main center-left party, is set to make the manager of its successful election campaign one of its leaders. The move comes amid ongoing coalition talks to anoint party candidate Olaf Scholz as the successor to outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel Top party officials proposed on Monday that general secretary Lars Klingbeil replace 69 year-old Norbert Walter-Borjans who announced that he won’t be seeking re-election as co-leader when his term expires next month. The Social Democrats have been led by the left-leaning duo of Walter-Borjans and Saskia Esken since 2019 when they defeated a rival...
The Independent

Czech president asks election winner to form new government

The Czech Republic’s president on Tuesday asked the leader of the winning coalition in last month’s parliamentary election to form a new government.President Milos Zeman who is currently hospitalized, said in a statement that he approached Petr Fiala, the coalition’s candidate for the post of the prime minister, to lead negotiations with representatives of the parties elected to the lower house of Parliament in the Oct. 8-9 vote “with a goal to create a new government.”Zeman asked Fiala to inform him about the results of the negotiations.In the Czech Republic, the president usually selects the election winner to...
kfgo.com

Greek PM defends migration policy in heated exchange with journalist

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis angrily defended his government’s migration policy on Tuesday in a heated exchange with a journalist who accused him of “narcissistic abuse” during a news conference with the Dutch prime minister in Athens. “Prime Minister Mitsotakis, when, at last, will you stop lying....
kfgo.com

Japan PM Kishida to outline policy plans after strong election win

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will outline his plans on Wednesday to revive the country’s economy hit by the pandemic following a convincing election win last month, in which his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) won a strong majority. The soft-spoken former banker from Hiroshima is enjoying...
AFP

Chile lower house OKs impeachment trial for President Pinera

Chile's lower house of congress on Tuesday approved an impeachment trial for President Sebastian Pinera over corruption allegations originating from the Pandora Papers leaks. The case grew as new details emerged about a deal first revealed in the Pandora Papers document leak, which highlighted offshore transactions involving political figures.
kfgo.com

Stranded migrants try again to breach Polish border as more troops deployed

WARSAW (Reuters) – Migrants stranded in freezing weather inside Belarus again tried to force their way across the border into Poland, authorities in Warsaw said on Wednesday, as a contingent of troops deployed to prevent them from crossing was reinforced. Hundreds have set up camp along the border, where razor...
Reuters

North Macedonia's PM to delay resignation - media

SARAJEVO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, who announced his resignation over poor results in a local vote last month, will stay on in the job until the political situation stabilises, media reported on Wednesday. Zaev's ruling SDSM party made the decision on Tuesday night, reacting...
The Independent

Poland ups security as migrants mass on border with Belarus

Poland has increased security at its border with Belarus on the European Union’s eastern border, after a large group of migrants in Belarus appeared to be congregating by the frontier, seeking to try to force their way into Poland, officials said Monday.Video footage from Belarusian media showed people using uprooted trees to try to get through a fence. Poland's interior ministry said it had rebuffed an attempt at illegal entry, saying the situation is under control. It posted a video showing migrants trying to force a razor fence barrier and throwing objects at Polish forces lining the fence....
Telegraph

Belarus threatens to open fire on Polish soldiers who caught them smuggling 250 migrants into EU

Belarusian troops threatened to open fire on Polish soldiers who caught them escorting 250 migrants across the border in a major escalation on the edge of the EU. The incident came as Vladimir Putin signed a deal with Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian president, that could hand Moscow control of Belarus's borders and give Mr Putin the power to flood Europe with more migrants.
The Guardian

Polish PM blames Vladimir Putin for Belarus border crisis

Poland’s prime minister has accused Vladimir Putin of “masterminding” the migrant crisis on Belarus’s border with the EU, while Minsk’s key ally in the Kremlin pointed the blame at Europe. The escalating rhetoric, including claims from the Belarusian leader, Alexander Lukashenko, that Russia could join a potential conflict at the...
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Thousands protest results of Georgia's local elections

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Thousands of opposition supporters filled the street outside Georgia’s national parliament building Sunday to protest municipal election results that gave the country's ruling party a near-sweep. Candidates of the Georgian Dream party won 19 of the 20 municipal elections in runoff votes on Saturday, including the...
kfgo.com

U.N. climate agency publishes draft of final Glasgow deal

(Reuters) – The United Nations climate agency on Wednesday published a first draft of the political decision countries will issue at the end of the COP26 summit. Negotiators from nearly 200 countries will work from the draft to strike a final deal before the summit ends on Friday. The “COP...
kfgo.com

Japan coalition agree on income cap for stimulus payments to children -media

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s ruling coalition have agreed on a 9.6 million yen ($84,693) annual income cap for stimulus payments of 100,000 yen in cash and coupons to be distributed to households with children aged up to 18, local media reported on Wednesday. The plan, proposed by the Liberal Democratic...
