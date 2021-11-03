CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Recapping election day 2021 across Connecticut

By Connecticut Public Radio
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 6 days ago
How big of win was Election Day 2021 for Connecticut Republicans?

Connecticut Public

As Conn. children get vaccinated, equity across communities still a concern

Connecticut parents and their children began lining up for COVID-19 vaccines last week after the federal government authorized a two-dose vaccine for kids 5 to 11 years old. Now with expanded vaccine eligibility to all but infants and toddlers, health experts and state leaders hope that most of Connecticut’s population will soon be immunized against the virus – but there are still challenges.
Connecticut Public

Newtown youth continue to call for local ban on open-carry weapons

Survivors from the 2012 elementary school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut begged local lawmakers to push forward an effort to ban open-carry weapons on town property. Maggie LaBanca was one of the teens that spoke at a local legislative council meeting this week. She said the council mistook her words as “hurt feelings” about the trauma she endured when 20 of her classmates and six educators were killed.
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

