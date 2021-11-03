CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

2021 Angels Player Review: Phil Gosselin

By Halos Heaven
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the name Phil Gosselin doesn’t ring a bell, that’s probably because fans affectionately know this clutch player by another name — the Goose....

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Dodgers: Joc Pederson Has No Love For His Former Team This Postseason

Dodgers fans have to be missing Joctober at this point in the postseason. With their struggling offense barely making it through so far, watching former players like Joc Pederson and Kiké Hernandez catch fire in October is tough. Joc spent the first 7 years of his big league career playing...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Albert Pujols’ plans for the 2022 season, revealed

After his half-season run with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Albert Pujols is set to soon play winter ball in the Dominican Republic later this year. Liga de Béisbol Profesional de la República Dominicana side Leones de Escogido announced on Thursday that they have acquired Pujols from the Gigantes del Cibao via a trade. Gigantes del Cibao drafted Pujols in the LIDOM’s draft in 2002, but he never featured with the team.
MLB
The Spun

Former Mets Pitcher Reportedly Died In Sleep Last Night

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Gosselin
Bleacher Report

Kyle Schwarber Declines $11.5M Red Sox Contract Option for 2022 Season

Kyle Schwarber's time with the Boston Red Sox may be coming to an end. The slugger had a mutual option on his contract for the 2022 season that ESPN reported was worth $11.5 million with a $3 million buyout, but he declined his option on Thursday. However, he could still...
MLB
chatsports.com

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper among Players Choice Awards winners

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels, Players Choice Awards, Philadelphia Phillies, Bryce Harper, Max Scherzer, Toronto Blue Jays, Baseball Writers' Association of America, Washington Nationals, Kansas City Royals. Shohei Ohtani, Bryce Harper, Max Scherzer and Robbie Ray highlighted the list of those who claimed Players Choice Awards for the 2021 season....
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels#Baseball Diamond#Tex
FanSided

3 scary free agents Red Sox should avoid signing this offseason

Buyer beware for the Red Sox when it comes to these free agents. Halloween is approaching but there is something scarier at this time of year than the ghouls and goblins lurking in the dark – MLB free agency. The Boston Red Sox will be active on the free-agent market as they aim to upgrade a roster on the verge of championship contention but they must be careful not to get tricked into spending on players who aren’t the treat they appear to be.
NFL
CBS Boston

Red Sox Pick Up Option On Catcher Christian Vazquez

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox will have Christian Vazquez back behind the plate in 2022. The team picked up its option on Vazquez for the 2022 season, the Red Sox announced Sunday night. Vazquez is the longest-tenured member of the Red Sox, with all 614 of his major league games coming in a Boston uniform. A ninth-round pick by Boston in 2008, Vazquez ranks seventh in franchise history with 573 games at catcher. He matched a career high with 138 games played in 2021 and led the majors in innings caught (1,051.1), which was the most by a Red Sox...
MLB
True Blue LA

2021 Dodgers players season reviews

With the offseason fully upon us now, it’s time to embark on the task of reviewing every player from the 2021 Dodgers. Every day beginning November 8 through December 31, we will profile at least one player from this year’s team. This is the most ambitious season review project we’ve...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Red Sox Extend Qualifying Offer To Eduardo Rodriguez

BOSTON (CBS) — Will Eduardo Rodriguez be back with the Red Sox in 2022? We’ll know sometime over the next 10 days. Boston reportedly extended a qualifying offer to the lefty on Sunday, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. Rodriguez now has 10 days to decide whether or not he’ll accept the $18.4 million offer or decline it. If Rodriguez declines the offer and signs elsewhere, the Red Sox would get a compensatory draft pick from his new team. Rodriguez, who will turn 29 in the early days of the 2022 season, went 13-8 with a 4.74 ERA over 32 games (31 starts) for Boston last season. He was 1-1 with a 4.97 ERA over three postseason starts, picking up his lone playoff victory in Game 3 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros. For his career, Rodriguez is 64-39 with a 4.16 ERA and 1.313 WHIP over his six seasons.
MLB
chatsports.com

The problem with signing Chris Taylor

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder/jack of all trades Chris Taylor is the new hotness right now. At a time when versatility is highly prized, Taylor is hitting the market as the most versatile player on the market. He played every position except first base, pitcher and catcher in 2021. Over the past several seasons with the Dodgers, he’s provided Los Angeles the flexibility to mix and match with their starting lineups, moving Taylor around to wherever he might be needed. As teams are looking to emulate that approach, they are looking for Chris Taylor-esque players, and, well, whaddya know, Chris Taylor himself is on the free agent market, and they don’t get more Chris Taylor-esque than the original model.
MLB
CBS Boston

Los Angeles Angels Have Reportedly Shown Interest In Eduardo Rodriguez

BOSTON (CBS) — Chaim Bloom said over the weekend that the Red Sox will look to sign Eduardo Rodriguez to a long-term deal this offseason. But they are not alone and will reportedly have some competition from at least one AL team. The Los Angeles Angels are reportedly looking to add an impact starter this offseason and have already shown interest in Rodriguez, according to MLB Insider Jon Morosi. Los Angeles has also expressed interest in fellow southpaw Robbie Ray. Boston offered Rodriguez a qualifying offer over the weekend, and the 28-year-old has until Nov. 17 to accept or decline the one-year,...
MLB
CBS Baltimore

Orioles Claim Reliever Bryan Baker From Blue Jays

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles claimed right-handed reliever Bryan Baker from the Toronto Blue Jays, the team announced Monday. In his first taste of the majors, Baker pitched 1 inning with the Blue Jays in 2021 and didn’t surrender a run. As a member of the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons, the 26-year-old had a 1.31 ERA last year in 41 1/3 innings, striking out 48 batters. A former 11th round pick out of the University of North Florida, Baker has a 3.18 ERA in five seasons in the minor leagues. On Sunday, the team reinstated pitchers Keegan Akin and Jorge López, infielder Jorge Mateo, and outfielder DJ Stewart from the 60-day injured list. Following those transactions and the acquisition of Baker, the Orioles have 32 players on their 40-man roster. Last week the Orioles lost Hunter Harvey, a former first-round pick, on a waiver claim by the San Francisco Giants.
MLB
chatsports.com

Winter Leagues: Rodolfo Castro Leads the League in Hitting

Action still hasn’t picked up in winter ball for Pittsburgh Pirates players, so here’s the limited update from Tuesday night. In the Dominican, Rodolfo Castro went 0-for-2 with two walks. He’s hitting .261/.471/.478 in eight games and his .949 OPS leads the league. Christian Bethancourt went 0-for-4, dropping him to...
MLB
chatsports.com

Shohei Ohtani's Agent Won't Discuss Angels Contract Talks, Says Star Is Happy in LA

The agent for Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani declined to specify whether the MVP finalist has discussed a new contract with the team. Nez Balelo did, however, tell reporters his client is "extremely happy" with the team. He went on to praise the vision of Angels general manager Perry Minasian.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy