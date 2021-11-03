U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Advances Former Mayor Rahm Emanuel's Nomination As Ambassador To Japan

WASHINGTON — Chuck Sams is entering the final stages of the confirmation process with strong momentum. On Tuesday, Nov. 2, the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources unanimously voted to approve Sams’ nomination to the National Park Service on a voice vote. Given that senators from both parties voiced support for Sams and no one on the committee voted against sending his nomination to the full Senate, the committee vote bodes well for Sams, a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.

