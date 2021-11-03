CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Advances Former Mayor Rahm Emanuel's Nomination As Ambassador To Japan

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee on...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Reuters

U.S. Senate confirms banker Thomas Nides as ambassador to Israel

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed President Joe Biden's nominee for ambassador to Israel, making banking executive Thomas Nides the United States' top envoy to its closest ally in the Middle East. Nides, who is the managing director and vice chairman of Morgan Stanley, was...
FOREIGN POLICY
HuffingtonPost

2 Democratic Senators Vote Against Rahm Emanuel For Ambassador

Two Democratic senators opposed Rahm Emanuel as U.S. ambassador to Japan in a committee vote Wednesday morning, although it was not enough to sink his nomination. Sens. Ed Markey (Mass.) and Jeff Merkley (Ore.) were the two “no” votes on the Foreign Relations Committee. It’s not clear whether there will be more Democratic opposition when Emanuel goes before the full Senate for a vote.
FOREIGN POLICY
New York Post

Sen. Jeff Merkley opposes Biden choice of Rahm Emanuel as ambassador to Japan

Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley said Wednesday he opposes Rahm Emanuel’s nomination to be ambassador to Japan due to his record on police brutality — meaning the ex-Chicago mayor will need Republicans to get confirmed. Left-wing House Democrats have urged their upper-chamber colleagues to oppose Emanuel because he refused for more...
FOREIGN POLICY
thedp.com

Senate confirms former Penn Board of Trustees Chair David Cohen as U.S. Ambassador to Canada

The United States Senate confirmed 1981 Penn Law graduate and former Board of Trustees Chair David Cohen as the next U.S. Ambassador to Canada. President Joe Biden nominated Cohen — a former Comcast executive who previously served as chief of staff to Philadelphia Mayor Ed Rendell — to the position in July. He was unanimously confirmed by the Senate on Tuesday evening, signaling bipartisan support for his nomination, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
bluemountaineagle.com

Committee sends Sams nomination to Senate

WASHINGTON — Chuck Sams is entering the final stages of the confirmation process with strong momentum. On Tuesday, Nov. 2, the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources unanimously voted to approve Sams’ nomination to the National Park Service on a voice vote. Given that senators from both parties voiced support for Sams and no one on the committee voted against sending his nomination to the full Senate, the committee vote bodes well for Sams, a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Former Senator Tom Udall to serve as U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) issued a statement on the confirmation of former U.S. Senator Tom Udall to serve as U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa. “Senator Tom Udall served New Mexico with honor and distinction for decades, and I’m confident that he’ll work on behalf of the American […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Barrett nomination as Luxembourg ambassador considered by committee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett faced questions on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, Nov. 2 about his ability to represent the United States as Ambassador to Luxembourg. During an hours-long Senate committee hearing, Barrett faced strict questioning. Policy, monitoring, relationship building, and general rhetoric were all on the table. "I...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Washington Post

A year later, an obviously illegal campaign stunt is determined to have been illegal

You have to imagine that it isn’t cheap to maintain the White House. It’s a large mansion, with countless historical items and a large staff. It is a manifestation of the power of the presidency, so it is well-tended and (generally) well-kept. Although it constitutes only a small part of the federal government’s overall spending, its upkeep is nonetheless covered by American taxpayers.
U.S. POLITICS

