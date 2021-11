Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (knee) is questionable to play Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Davis said he is dealing with a "little stinger" after bumping knees late in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's overtime win over the San Antonio Spurs. The Lakers may opt to play it safe and hold Davis out on the second leg of a back-to-back in a winnable matchup. LeBron James (ankle) has already been ruled out again, so Russell Westbrook could see an enormous usage rate if Davis is also inactive. Kent Bazemore and Carmelo Anthony would also be in line for more work, with Anthony likely replacing Davis in the starting lineup.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO