Soccer

All-female referee team rules pitch in Jordan

Times and Democrat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn all-women refereeing team made history on...

thetandd.com

MMA Fighting

Video: Anderson Silva’s son Gabriel suffers brutal knockout loss in kickboxing match

Sons of the legendary UFC veteran Anderson Silva, Gabriel and Kalyl Silva entered the ring to compete at FightersRep 11 on Nov. 5, but only one came out victorious. Moments after Kalyl Silva scored an unanimous decision win over Melo Pamuk, his first match since scoring a devastating 8-second victory in his debut back in August, his brother Gabriel Silva took on Vincent Familari for the IKF light middleweight championship, getting knocked out cold late in the opening round.
UFC
Katy Times

Young Jordan team prepared for first state appearance

Jordan’s tennis program might be in its second year of existence but you wouldn’t be able to tell when you walk around at a practice. The Warriors exude a relaxed confidence, having fun but getting work in every day. “We’ve really tried to instill a culture here where we are...
TENNIS
#Jordan
Click2Houston.com

State-bound Jordan relying on depth, team in second year

FULSHEAR—The program is only in its second year of existence, yet has accomplished something that hasn’t been done since 2012. The head coach is a mechanical engineer who left coaching tennis for six years, started his own company, and returned to coaching last year for one reason—to win a state championship.
FULSHEAR, TX
Iola Register

WNBA players exemplary role models

Can’t find a role model when it comes to getting workers vaccinated against COVID-19 without a mandate? Maybe you’ve been looking in the wrong places. Last week’s conclusion of the dramatic WNBA playoffs offers a pointed reminder not only of the growing success of the women’s pro basketball league, but also of its triumph way back in June in getting 99 percent of players fully and voluntarily vaccinated.
NFL
One Green Planet

Norway’s Female Handball Team Wins Fight Over Sexist Uniforms

Norway’s female beach handball team has had a massive success after winning the fight over their sexist uniform restrictions. The fight began about three months ago when the sport’s international federation fined the Norway team for not wearing the required bikini. This sparked outrage all over the world as people...
SPORTS
Sporting News

Infamous pitch invader 'Jarvo' strikes again in All Blacks Test

Notorious pitch invader Daniel Jarvis, better known for his nickname 'Jarvo', can add an All Blacks game to his resume. Dressed in full All Blacks kit with 'Jarvo 69' printed on the back of a jersey, Jarvis found his way onto the field at Principality Stadium, joining the Kiwis for the national anthem ahead of their Test against Wales.
RUGBY
rugbyworld.com

Notorious pitch invader Jarvo 69 joined All Blacks for anthem

Notorious pitch invader Jarvo 69 joined All Blacks for anthem. Prankster Daniel Jarvis – known online as Jarvo 69 – had become a fixture of the cricketing summer after making it onto the pitch in three separate incidents during the Test series between England and India this year, even steaming in to deliver a ball to Moeen Ali and running into Jonny Bairstow, at the Oval. But after his exploits in cricket, he has now appeared in rugby.
NFL
theacorn.com

Westlake club rules the soccer pitch

A KICK IN THE HEAD—The Sporting FC U-18 boys’soccer team, which includes players from Westlake, Agoura, Oak Park, Thousand Oaks, Newbury Park and Camarillo, won the Coast Soccer League Premier League Championship on Oct. 30 in Irvine. Sporting FC defeated Oxnard United FC 3-1 in the title match. Pictured in the front row, from left, are Evan Reyes, coach Jon Meyers, Edward Reyes, Kyle Howie, Jackson Chandler, Owen Wilson, Suren Sarkissian, James Mancilla, Josh Gould and Justin Wade. Back row: Owen Schoner, Tochi Ndu, Adam Olson, Kieran Tayler, Ryan Kakuk, Amari Twyman, Jeremy Larson, Noah Teichner and Shane Weeks. Mathew Schwartz and team manager Elizabeth Chandler are not pictured. Howie is a standout kicker for Agoura High’s football team.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
WAFB

BR woman becomes first female referee to lead officiating crew in varsity football game in LHSAA history

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Everyone remembers their first love, and if you ask Marcia Cotton, she’ll say it was the game of basketball. “It started with me assisting my sister with coaching. She’s the assistant coach at Southern University here in Baton Rouge. When she was in high school at Wossman, I started assisting her and fell in love with the game. After my four years of college basketball, I just wanted to stay around the sport,” Cotton said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

All-Black female ownership group first in line for WNBA expansion

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert insists that any expansion talk won’t begin earlier than next summer. If so, an all-Black ownership group from Oakland, CA would be the first in America to start a major league franchise from its beginning. The African American Sports & Entertainment Group (AASEG) announced October 27...
BASKETBALL
expressnews.com

Marshall grad Jordan Burns grateful to team with Josh Primo, Spurs

Former Marshall Rams standout Jordan Burns looks forward to teaming with Josh Primo in some Austin Spurs games this season. “He has no ego,” Burns said of Primo, the 18-year-old Toronto native the Spurs selected in the first round of the 2021 NBA draft. “That’s something you don’t expect from...
NBA
WilmingtonBiz

Retired WNBA Player Earns Inspiration Award

The New Hanover County Commission for Women has recognized Tamera “Ty” Young as the recipient of its inaugural Inspiration Award for being an example of empowerment and inspiration in the community, according to a news release. Young, who announced her retirement in July of this year, is the second player...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Heritage grad Jordan Thomas selected to All-Peach Belt Team

The Peach Belt Conference released its Men’s Basketball Preseason All-PBC Team, with Georgia College senior Jordan Thomas, a Heritage grad, taking one of the five spots. Thomas makes his third appearance on the Preseason All-PBC Team. Last year he was an NABC All-District selection for the first time, bringing in his third All-PBC honor at the end of the year as well.
COLLEGE SPORTS
the buffalo bills

Jordan Poyer named to Pro Football Focus midseason All-Pro team

With the midseason mark almost here, Pro Football Focus has assembled its midseason All-Pro team and the Bills have a representative. PFF named Bills safety Jordan Poyer to the squad. Here was their assessment of Poyer's 2021 season thus far. S JORDAN POYER, BUFFALO BILLS. Poyer propelled himself into an...
NFL
The Independent

Marcus Smith excited to be part of a ‘new journey’ for evolving England squad

Marcus Smith spoke of a new era for England after producing a devastating cameo that helped launch the Autumn Nations Series with a 69-3 victory over Tonga Smith has declared himself fit for Australia’s visit to Twickenham on Saturday after defying the leg injury that confined him to a bench role against the Islanders to amass a 15-point haul composed of a try and five conversions.On the pitch for just 29 minutes, his arrival inspired a second wind at a point when his team led 36-3 but the flow of tries had been stemmed by determined yet limited opposition.England intend...
The Independent

Forwards coach John Dalziel believes Scotland have conveyor belt of top talent

Forwards coach John Dalziel believes in-form Scotland have a conveyor belt of top-level talent that should stand them in good stead for the 2023 World Cup.Gregor Townsend’s burgeoning side pulled off another huge win over Australia on Sunday, following up on historic Six Nations victories over England and France earlier this year.The national team is widely deemed to be in its best shape for decades, with a core of experienced senior players joined by an array of fresh additions to the squad.Dalziel feels everything is bubbling along nicely with regard to gearing up for the World Cup in France in...

