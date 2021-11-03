CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronic Arts Reports ‘Strongest Q2 in History’ Amid FIFA Rights Uncertainty

By Asli Pelit
Sportico
Sportico
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1no4ML_0clmdJw200

Electronic Arts , the gaming company that created the world’s most popular esports games, including FIFA , NHL and Madden NFL, beat revenue expectations for fiscal second-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

Revenue rose to $1.83 billion from $1.15 from the same period a year ago. Analysts estimated EA’s second-quarter revenue to grow to $1.75 billion. The company posted $1.34 billion in revenues for the first quarter of 2021, after closing 2020 with a reported $5.6 billion in revenue. EA’s previous annual report showed that it made $1.6 billion from game sales last fiscal year alone.

“This was the strongest second quarter in the history of Electronic Arts,” Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts, said during a conference call about the announcement.

Despite the game sales success, EA Sports said in a statement it was exploring renaming and possibly dropping the FIFA licensing ties to its best-selling soccer game. Multiple analysts asked Wilson about the company’s contingency plans should the FIFA agreement, which runs through 2022, change or expire.

“We have great relationships with all of our partners all 300 of them, including FIFA, as we think about the future of football,” Wilson said. “We’re going to work with our global collection of partners that we feel best enable us to do that.”

According to people familiar with the matter, FIFA wants to double what it currently receives from EA Sports for the franchise, raising the yearly payout from $150 million to $250 million. The current deal between soccer’s top governing body and the California-based company ends after next year’s World Cup in Qatar. EA has registered $20 billion in FIFA game sales since the product was released 28 years ago.

The California-based company is the second-largest gaming company in the Americas and Europe by revenue and market capitalization, trailing Activision Blizzard.

Company shares rose 3.23 % in after hours trading to $144.

decrypt.co

Electronic Arts CEO: NFTs a Key Part of the Future of Gaming Industry

Major game publisher Electronic Arts sees potential in the NFT and play-to-earn gaming spaces. EA CEO Andrew Wilson discussed the opportunity on a quarterly earnings call Wednesday. Electronic Arts (EA), one of the largest traditional video game publishers, has yet to dip its toe into the crypto gaming and NFTs...
NFL
Fudzilla

Levono reports 65 percent rise in Q2 profits

China's Lenovo said that a global chip shortage would persist into the first half of next year as it reported a 65 percent rise in second-quarter profit. The company said it outgrew the market by securing more supply of components than its peers, but acknowledged that a dearth of chips was "causing delays in order fulfilment and significant back-log orders across PCs, smartphones, and servers".
MARKETS
kdal610.com

Video game publisher Electronic Arts raises annual sales forecast

(Reuters) – Electronic Arts Inc on Wednesday raised its annual adjusted sales forecast, betting on its soccer franchise “FIFA” and the upcoming launch of warfare title “Battleground 2042”. The videogame maker said it expected full-year adjusted sales of $7.63 billion, compared with $7.40 billion earlier. Analysts expected $7.59 billion, according...
FIFA
