‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Netflix Live-Action Series Casts Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
Daniel Dae Kim is joining the “ Avatar: The Last Airbender ” live-action series at Netflix , Variety has confirmed.

He will appear in the role of Fire Lord Ozai. The character is described as the ruthlessly-driven leader of the Fire Nation who demands everyone live up to his impossible standards, especially his teen son, Prince Zuko. Ozai’s drive to conquer and unite the world under firebender rule is a family burden — he believes that it’s his destiny to finish a war started by his ancestors. The character was voiced by Mark Hamill in the animated series.

Kim joins previously announced series stars Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, and Dallas Liu. Cormier will star as Aang, with Kiawentiio set to play Katara. Ousley will play Sokka and Liu will play Zuko.

Kim is known for his roles on shows like “Lost” and “Hawaii Five-O,” as well as films like “Hellboy” and “The Divergent Series: Insurgent.” He previously voiced the character of General Fong in the “Last Airbender” animated series as well as Hiroshi Sato in “The Legend of Korra,” which served as a followup to “Last Airbender.” Kim currently executive produces the hit ABC medical drama “The Good Doctor,” on which he as also appeared.

He is repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Gang Tyre.

Albert Kim serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer on the series. Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore executive produce for Rideback, with Michael Goi also executive producing. Roseanne Liang is co-executive producer. Goi and Liang are also directors on the show, as are Jabbar Raisani and Jet Wilkinson.

Original series creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko were originally attached to create the series for Netflix, but they announced in August 2020 that they were no longer involved . They have since announced a new deal with Nickelodeon to establish Avatar Studios , which will create new animated series and films set within the “Avatar” universe.

The live-action version of “Last Airbender” was first ordered at Netflix in September 2018. The animated version aired for three seasons on Nickelodeon from February 2005 to July 2008. The series received substantial acclaim during its run, picking up multiple Annie Awards, Genesis Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, and a Peabody Award. The sequel series, “Legend of Korra,” aired for four seasons from 2012-2014.

Collider

'True Story' Trailer: Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes Play Estranged Brothers in Netflix Drama Series

Netflix has released the official trailer for their upcoming limited series, True Story, which will star Kevin Hart (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) and Wesley Snipes (Blade). True Story will be centered around a comedian named Kid (Hart) as he stops for performances in his hometown of Philadelphia and attempts to reconnect with his older brother, Carlton (Snipes). Upon his very first night back in town, things go awry for Kid and threaten to tear down the life that he has built as he is tested both morally and emotionally over the seven-episode series.
TV SERIES
