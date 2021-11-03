Republicans inch closer to Virginia clean sweep with attorney general win

D emocratic Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring has conceded the race to his Republican challenger, state Del. Jason Miyares.

Herring released a statement on Wednesday evening thanking the people of Virginia for allowing him to serve as attorney general for the past eight years.

"This afternoon I called Jason Miyares to congratulate him on his victory and assure him that my team and I will do all we can to ensure a smooth and effective transition," he added. "He will be accepting a role and leading an office that has tremendous capacity for good in the lives of Virginians."

Miyares, 45, will be the first Latino to hold statewide elected office in Virginia. His mother escaped from communist Cuba in 1965, which he says instilled in him a love for freedom and democracy over socialism.

Miyares's win inches the Republicans closer to a clean sweep of the Virginia races after Glenn Youngkin scored an upset gubernatorial victory. Meanwhile, Winsome Sears, a conservative black Republican, became the first woman of color elected to the office of lieutenant governor in the commonwealth's 400-year legislative history.

All that is left to be settled is control of the Virginia statehouse. As of Wednesday afternoon, Republicans had 50 seats out of 100, while Democrats had 46, with four undecided, according to the New York Times .

In his campaign, Miyares criticized the current leadership. In particular, he criticized Virginia’s parole board for letting a number of inmates out of crowded prisons amid the coronavirus pandemic, including a number of people convicted in high-profile killings.

"Common sense hasn’t been very common in state government," Miyares said on Fox News Monday night. "They’re trying to reduce from a felony to misdemeanor [for] assaulting a police officer. Getting rid of all mandatory minimums for drug dealers. They passed that bill that ended mandatory reporting requirement for sexual assault in schools. So, this is a movement."

Raised in Virginia Beach, Miyares was elected to the state House in 2015.

Herring, who was first elected to the office in 2013, embraced Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe’s strategy of tying all of the Republican ticket to former President Donald Trump.

“The Republicans on this ticket have tried their hardest to act like Trump is not on the ballot, but he is,” Herring said in a press call on Tuesday. “We have three radical right-wing Trump sycophants on the ballot.”

