Arizona State

Allworth Financial doubles down in Arizona with acquisition of DeGreen

By Mark Anderson
Sacramento Business Journal
6 days ago
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Folsom-based Allworth Financial has acquired DeGreen Capital Management in Paradise Valley, Arizona. Here...

www.bizjournals.com

Sacramento Business Journal

Fast-Growing Civil Engineering + Surveying Firm Outgrows First Sacramento Office

Kier + Wright announces long-term investment with the move to a larger Sacramento office. Despite the ups and downs of the Coronavirus Pandemic, Kier + Wright, which provides civil engineering, land surveying and construction staking services, continues to grow exponentially in business and employees. With seven offices located throughout California, Kier + Wright officially announces the relocation of the current Sacramento office in Rancho Cordova to a larger office located in Sacramento. Chuck McCallum, PE, President of Kier + Wright, said the local Sacramento office has grown tremendously since it first opened in 2017 and that the team has more than doubled in the last two years. “Moving to a new location allows us to grow more effectively,” said McCallum. McCallum said Kier + Wright bought the entire 13,864 sq. ft. building, located at 10395 Old Placerville Road, which will house its new 8,952 sq. ft. Sacramento office. This new asset shows Kier + Wright’s commitment to the community and its strength of the Sacramento team. “This purchase illustrates our long-term investment into the Sacramento Market and our employees at Kier + Wright,” adds McCallum. When searching for a larger office location, Steve Calcagno, PE, the firm's Chief Operations Officer and Vice President, was looking for a building with a large floor plate and flexible workspaces designed to accommodate space optionality to provide a substantial amount of room for growth over the next five years. “Having a larger, more modern office will allow Kier + Wright’s staff more opportunities to collaborate effectively,” said Calcagno. “Not just in-house, but with our design and construction partners as well.” Some of K+W’s current local projects can be found in Natomas, Rocklin, Downtown Sacramento, El Dorado Hills, Loomis, Elk Grove and West Sacramento including projects such Natomas Fountains Multi-Family Development and Parkway Apartments. These are encouraging times for the Sacramento region as businesses like Kier + Wright have managed to flourish and expand even amid the Coronavirus Pandemic.
SACRAMENTO, CA
milehighcre.com

Trion Properties Doubles Down on Denver with Acquisition of Loft 9 Apartments

Trion Properties along with equity partner PCCP, LLC, has acquired Loft 9 Apartments, a 418-unit multifamily community located at 11100 Dartmouth Avenue in Denver, for $82.5 million. The acquisition more than doubles the firm’s holdings in the Denver metro area, bringing its portfolio to over 700 units since entering the market last year, and over 1,100 in the state of Colorado.
DENVER, CO
Sacramento Business Journal

40 Under 40 honoree: Mariah Davis of Oakview Insurance Services

We're introducing you to our 40 Under 40 honorees. President of Oakview Insurance Services Inc. Mariah Davis had only been in the insurance business for four years when she decided to launch her own agency. Despite what she says was a lack of connections, in an industry dominated by men over the age of 50, she has grown Oakview Insurance over the past decade to a staff of five serving four states and achieving average growth of 22% annually.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Business Journal

40 Under 40 honoree: Alanna Lungren of Hartman King PC

We're introducing you to our 40 Under 40 honorees. As an attorney at Hartman King PC, a boutique Sacramento law firm that specializes in environmental law, Alanna Lungren advises clients including commercial and farm landowners, retailers and transportation companies on environmental compliance and contaminated property transactions. She expresses gratitude that...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Business Journal

40 Under 40 honoree: Janiela Bolds of Accenture

We're introducing you to our 40 Under 40 honorees. Managing director, health and public service – West, Accenture. After 15 years with global accounting and consulting firm Accenture, Janiela Bolds was promoted in June to managing director, where she oversees projects with public sector clients in California. Bolds' responsibilities include large-scale information technology system implementations, business strategy and client management.
SACRAMENTO, CA
arizonaprogressgazette.com

Fallout from Zillow Catastrophe Hits Scottsdale

Last week, Zillow formally announced what could only be seen as an unmitigated corporate disaster: it’s algorithm, which had been automatically purchasing thousands of homes around the country with the intent of selling them at a higher price, had misfired in a big way. The strong majority of its algorithmic sales were for less than what they purchased the homes for, leading to a $330 million loss last quarter.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
kjzz.org

Arizona homeowners can apply for financial assistance

A new program is launching to help Arizona homeowners pay their mortgage and other home-related expenses. Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Housing announced nearly $200 million from the American Rescue Plan Act will be used to jumpstart the Homeowner Assistance Fund. The funds are intended for low-income...
ARIZONA STATE
azpm.org

Arizona unemployment claims are down below pre-pandemic levels

Arizonans are filing fewer unemployment claims than they were before the pandemic. Initial claims are down below where they were in 2019. Unemployment claims have been steadily going down in Arizona and fell below pre-pandemic numbers in mid-October. In the most recent week recorded, new claims were down to about 2,300.
ARIZONA STATE
Sacramento Business Journal

E-scooter company Helbiz enters Sacramento market

New York-based mobility company Helbiz Inc. announced its intention to deploy a fleet of e-scooters in Sacramento as part of its plans for expansion in California. Helbiz (Nasdaq: HLBZ) stated that it recently secured a one-year permit with the city of Sacramento to deploy 250 e-scooters. The company launched in 2015 and operates e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds in 35 cities around the world. It states it's the first in its industry to be publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Columbus Dispatch

Huntington benefiting already from TCF Financial acquisition

Huntington Bancshares' acquisition of TCF Financial is already paying off. The bank on Thursday reported profit of $377 million for the three months that ended Sept. 30, an increase of $74 million from the same period in 2020, driven by the acquisition of the Detroit-based bank that was completed in June.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Sacramento Business Journal

Sacramento Business Journal

Sacramento, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sacramento Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sacramento

