Allworth Financial doubles down in Arizona with acquisition of DeGreen

Kier + Wright announces long-term investment with the move to a larger Sacramento office. Despite the ups and downs of the Coronavirus Pandemic, Kier + Wright, which provides civil engineering, land surveying and construction staking services, continues to grow exponentially in business and employees. With seven offices located throughout California, Kier + Wright officially announces the relocation of the current Sacramento office in Rancho Cordova to a larger office located in Sacramento. Chuck McCallum, PE, President of Kier + Wright, said the local Sacramento office has grown tremendously since it first opened in 2017 and that the team has more than doubled in the last two years. “Moving to a new location allows us to grow more effectively,” said McCallum. McCallum said Kier + Wright bought the entire 13,864 sq. ft. building, located at 10395 Old Placerville Road, which will house its new 8,952 sq. ft. Sacramento office. This new asset shows Kier + Wright’s commitment to the community and its strength of the Sacramento team. “This purchase illustrates our long-term investment into the Sacramento Market and our employees at Kier + Wright,” adds McCallum. When searching for a larger office location, Steve Calcagno, PE, the firm's Chief Operations Officer and Vice President, was looking for a building with a large floor plate and flexible workspaces designed to accommodate space optionality to provide a substantial amount of room for growth over the next five years. “Having a larger, more modern office will allow Kier + Wright’s staff more opportunities to collaborate effectively,” said Calcagno. “Not just in-house, but with our design and construction partners as well.” Some of K+W’s current local projects can be found in Natomas, Rocklin, Downtown Sacramento, El Dorado Hills, Loomis, Elk Grove and West Sacramento including projects such Natomas Fountains Multi-Family Development and Parkway Apartments. These are encouraging times for the Sacramento region as businesses like Kier + Wright have managed to flourish and expand even amid the Coronavirus Pandemic.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO