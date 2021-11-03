CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House GOP demands details from Garland and FBI on school boards memo

By Jerry Dunleavy
 6 days ago

H ouse Republicans are demanding answers from Attorney General Merrick Garland and the FBI about actions the DOJ has taken to carry out his divisive school board memo, which followed a since-withdrawn National School Boards Association letter referring to parent protesters as domestic terrorists.

Garland revealed last month that the DOJ and the White House communicated about the September NSBA letter just before he issued his memo . The NSBA letter urged the DOJ to look into deploying the PATRIOT Act against protesting parents. Garland’s memo directed the FBI “to convene meetings with federal, state, local, Tribal, and territorial leaders in each federal judicial district” to help “open dedicated lines of communication for threat reporting, assessment, and response.”

Rep. Jim Jordan, ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee, sent a letter on Wednesday signed by himself and 18 fellow Republicans to FBI Director Christopher Wray, wanting answers on what the bureau has been doing.

The Republicans said, “This unusual directive is particularly worrisome as it applies to the Federal Bureau of Investigation given the FBI’s illegal spying on the Trump campaign and its scandalous history of misconduct and politicization.”

GOP WANTS TO KNOW WHY GARLAND INVOLVED NATIONAL SECURITY DIVISION IN SCHOOL BOARD PROTESTS

Emails from the NSBA showed it was in touch with the White House about its letter prior to its publication. The school boards group subsequently apologized for the letter.

The Republicans noted the DOJ press release announcing the FBI would be part of a DOJ-wide task force “to determine how federal enforcement can be used to prosecute these crimes.”

Garland testified to the House that “FBI agents will not be attending local school board meetings, and there is nothing in this memo to suggest that.”

“Although Attorney General Garland testified that the NSBA letter to President Biden was the basis for his October 4 directive to insert federal law enforcement into local school board matters, the Attorney General has yet to rescind his memorandum,” the Republicans told Wray. “His directives to you and all U.S. Attorneys remain in effect.”

The Republicans asked the FBI to help “assist our investigation and determine whether these meetings are ongoing” by requesting a number of details, including “all documents and communications” related to the FBI’s role on the task force and “all agendas, minutes, and notes created or relied upon by FBI employees” related to the bureau’s role. The GOP asked Wray “whether you intend to direct FBI agents and employees to enforce the Attorney General’s directives” and whether he considered Garland’s order lawful, “whether you have issued any internal guidance to FBI field offices or special agents in charge” about the memo, and to “explain” what actions the FBI has taken so far.

While Garland's memo did not mention the National Security Division, the accompanying DOJ press release did, naming it as part of DOJ’s new task force. House Republicans have asked it to provide details.

Another group of House Republicans led by Rep. James Comer, the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, and joined by Jordan and 18 others, contended in a letter to Garland on Wednesday that “the Biden Administration appears to have reflexively reacted” to the NSBA’s late September letter when issuing its October memo and that “the Biden White House may have colluded with the NSBA on its letter with the intent to stifle debate and silence parents.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Those Republicans asked Garland for documents including “all available Department of Justice data you relied on” when Garland asserted “there has been a disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats” against school boards and employees, “all drafts and prior iterations of the memorandum” before it published, “all communications between or among the employees of the Department of Justice and the White House” about the memo, “all documents and information in connection with any ethics guidance you sought” related to the memo, and “all Department of Justice guidelines or policies for ensuring that prosecutions are not targeting individuals in retaliation for exercising fundamental rights or civil liberties.”

House Republicans also sent letters to all 93 U.S. attorneys, pressing them for answers on what actions they had taken following Garland’s directive. They have also demanded the NSBA hand over its communications with the White House , charging the parties with “collusion” to prompt the Department of Justice to involve itself in local school controversies in an effort to “chill” First Amendment-protected activity.

