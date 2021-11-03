CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Suspect on the run after attempted carjacking

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u6251_0clmc2lT00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is on the run after attempting to steal a woman’s car on Wednesday, November 3.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a woman was getting gas at the Sunoco at 1502 Wayne Avenue in Dayton when a man jumped into her car with what looked like a gun in an attempt to steal the vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EWprs_0clmc2lT00
(Paul Roth, WDTN)
Have you seen him? Brookville Police seek theft suspect

The woman’s grandson grabbed the suspect, but the would-be thief escaped on foot. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the man was last seen heading towards Hawker St.

Dispatch could not confirm if the man was armed.

Dayton Police looking for debit card thief

No one was injured during the incident, Dispatch said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

WDTN

UD: Man exposes himself to female jogger near campus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton notified the campus community of an incident where a man exposed himself to a jogger Tuesday. The university’s Department of Public Safety said the incident happened on the bike path near Irving Avenue just after 5:30 a.m. A nonstudent female jogger reported that a male who had […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Coroner identifies man dead after shooting in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner identified Tykwon Washington, 22, as the man dead after a shooting in Harrison Twp. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said deputies from the Harrison Township Sheriff’s sub-station responded to a shooting at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Forest Park Court Sunday night. When deputies arrived, they found […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Officer struck by vehicle in west Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer was struck by a vehicle while sitting in his cruiser early Monday morning.  According to police, the officer was struck just before 4 a.m., in the 1800 block of Sullivant Avenue.   Dispatchers say the officer was initially treated at the scene but was later transported by another officer to an […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Man sentenced to life in prison for fatal shooting at BP in Kettering

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 22-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison Monday for shooting two people at a gas station in Kettering. Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr. said Ja’Leel Brooks, of Trotwood, was sentenced after being convicted of the shooting of two people, one fatally, on March 27, 2021 in Kettering.  Heck said on […]
WDTN

Ohio man killed by semi while changing tire

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – State troopers are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Richland County Monday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 2:24 p.m. on Interstate 71 northbound at mile post 159 in Perry Township. According to state troopers, 65-year-old James Covrett, of Delaware, Ohio, was changing […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Lanes reopen on U.S. 35 EB after multi-vehicle crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – All lanes on a busy interstate in Dayton have reopened after a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS the crash happened at 4:21 p.m. on U.S. 35 EB at I-75. Several vehicles were involved in the accident, but it’s not known exactly how many. Dispatchers said medics […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Columbus police: Woman shoots boy, after she said she was maced, jumped

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A 75-year-old woman has been charged after she told Columbus police she fired a gun at people she said sprayed her with mace and assaulted her. Peggy Howard, of Columbus, is facing felony assault charges stemming from the incident, which happened Saturday at approximately 7:14 p.m. in the 2100 block of Brentnell […]
COLUMBUS, OH
