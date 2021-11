The Field Hospital is one of those rare building spawns in Darkest Dungeon 2 that you can’t wait to find during your journey. It appears on the side of the road and gives you the chance to heal your characters before going further. There are a handful of things you’ll do at the Field Hospital that are exclusive to it, meaning you’ll want to take advantage of those building whenever it appears.

