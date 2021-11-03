Woman sentenced in crash that killed 14-year-old Las Vegas boy
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman has been sentenced to three to eight years in prison for a hit-and-run crash that killed a local 14-year-old student in April 2020. In...www.fox5vegas.com
obviously our laws barely do any justice to victims families. she caused a death and will get out in 3 to 8 years so really it ve 3 years then probation. I'm sure the person that died would of rather had that then death. should be automatic 10 to 15 or more years for a death caused by someone. it's not fair and sends a messege it's ok you can cause death and be out in 3 years
Do women get lesser time than men for committing the same acts? Okay ladies before you attempt to bite my head off, remember it's a question not a statement.
Absolutely despicable. How do you justify a 14 year sentence after taking the life of a 14-year-old boy
