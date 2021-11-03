Eagles vs. Chargers: 5 storylines to follow in Week 9

The Eagles (3-5) and Los Angeles Chargers (4-3 are both facing a must-win contest in Week 9 at Lincoln Financial Field. After dropping a close contest to the New England Patriots, the Chargers are on a two-game losing streak.

The Eagles return home with a ton of momentum after finding something of an offensive identity after dominating the Detroit Lions 44-6 in Week 8.

Below are five storylines to watch in Week 9.

Shane Steichen reunites with Justin Herbert

(AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)

The Chargers feature quarterback Justin Herbert, whom Steichen coached last season when the former Oregon star was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Steichen told the Eagles official website that he could see the big-time talent in Herbert right away in 2020.

“Justin Herbert, he’s a heck of a football player, bottom line,” Steichen said. “He’s big, he’s got a huge arm, he can stand in the pocket. That’s one of the biggest things I learned from being around him, is from a rookie last year, he’s able to stand in there when the blitz is coming and he can take hits, stand there deliver the throws. He’s smart, he’s intelligent. He gets the ball out of his hands. You’ll see on tape, a lot of times he’s hitting his back foot and boom, he’s getting the ball to the check down quickly. He has accelerated vision. Can do it all. Heck of a football player.”

Nasir Adderley coming home

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Nicknamed ‘Nas’, Adderley was Born in Philadelphia and earned a degree in health behavior science from Delaware and attended Great Valley High in Malvern, Pa.

Nasir is also the cousin of the legendary Herb Adderley, an All-Pro DB with Green Bay and Dallas, winning three Super Bowls before being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1980.

Jonathan Gannon-Brandon Staley bros from the past

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

There are coaching relationships all over the league, but not many go back this far or this deep.

Gannon and Staley grew up playing AAU basketball together near Cleveland at the age of 10 years old and they eventually chased their coaching dreams together as well.

Gannon recommended Staley for the defensive coordinator vacancy at John Carroll University.

Chargers can't stop the run

Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Jeffrey Lurie and Howie Roseman may want a high-powered passing game, but it’ll be the Eagles rushing attack that takes the team to the playoffs.

Running backs Boston Scott and Jordan Howard each hit the end zone twice for a total of four rushing scores against Detroit. The Chargers’ struggling run-defense could be in for a long afternoon and Philadelphia utilizes a dual-threat approach to keep the game close.

T.J. Edwards once again the man in the middle

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift (32) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebackers Davion Taylor (52) and T.J. Edwards (57) during first half action at Ford Field Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Detroit Lions

Edwards was an undrafted free agent in 2019 and after suffering growing pains as a rookie, he was among the bright spots in 2020. After the Eagles signed Eric Wilson, Edwards became an afterthought, but he’s now the man in the middle going forward. Edwards’s matchup with Austin Ekeler is something to watch.