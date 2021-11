The 2021 World Series of Poker (WSOP) Event #63: $500 Salute to Warriors returned Thursday with nine players left to battle for a top prize of $102,465 and Eric Zhang came out victorious to win his first WSOP bracelet after just three levels of play. He outlasted a field of 1,738 players to follow in the footsteps of Susan Farber, winner of the very first edition of the tournament in 2019.

