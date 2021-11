State Sen. Vin Gopal (D-Long Branch) has increased his lead to 2,077 over Republican Lori Annetta after more votes in Monmouth County were counted on Thursday. The path for Annetta to flip the 11th district State Senate seat is nearly impossible. There are about 2,100 ballots still left to be counted – not including mail-in ballots that may arrive until close of business on Monday, as long as they were postmarked by 8 PM on Election Day – and she would need to win just about all of them.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO