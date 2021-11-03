CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Free Thanksgiving groceries while prices hit all-time highs

By Sara Tomarelli
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xqZhp_0clmZiaZ00

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s the season of giving and Ibotta is giving away free Thanksgiving dinner in return for one simple request.

Ibotta , the popular rebate app is giving 100% cashback on turkey, stuffing, and select Thanksgiving dinner items purchased at Walmart, and all you have to do is download their app and sign up.

The offer includes a turkey, gravy, corn muffin mix, mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, and a two-liter bottle of Coca-Cola.

Bite Squad delivers 200 new jobs to Wichita Falls

After signing up, the items can be redeemed from now until November 24, while supplies last.

Both new and existing app users can take part in this rebate. In order for existing users to receive a turkey, they will need to refer a friend to join the app.

The offers can be shopped at Walmart in-store, online, or curbside pickup.

To sign up for Ibotta and receive a free Thanksgiving dinner head over to their website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

These major retailers will close their doors Thanksgiving Day 2021

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Many big-name retailers are announcing they will be closed this year on Thanksgiving Day. Instead of reaping the benefits of starting Black Friday shopping a day early, these stores will be closing their doors, giving employees the day off, and most likely recharging for the big shopping day that follows. The […]
Texoma's Homepage

AAA Texas expects gas prices to increase as holidays near

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Biden administration is having to answer questions about higher gas prices across the country. On average in Texas, gas prices are sitting at $3.08. Compared to a year ago, AAA officials said Texans are paying $1.25 more a gallon for regular unleaded gas. According to a spokesperson with AAA Texas, […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Turkey, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Food & Drinks
Wichita Falls, TX
Lifestyle
Texoma's Homepage

Smashing good time to be had at Wichita Falls rage room

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTl) — One Wichita Falls business hopes to help Texomans with their rage and frustrations by allowing them to break stuff. Located at 404 Galveston, The Breaking Point rage room is described as “somewhere everyday people can take out their anger, uninhabited and pure, let it all out!” Rage rooms are a concept […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy