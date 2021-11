The Gophers are now without five scholarship running backs. Bryce Williams has become the third running back to be lost to injury during this season; he follows Mo Ibrahim in September and Trey Potts in October. This injury bug actually started when reserve Preston Jelen was ruled out for the year after a knee injury in preseason camp in August. In addition, Cam Wiley entered the NCAA transfer portal in October.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO