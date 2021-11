A look at some of the players and plays that stood out in the first half of the 2021 season. Eight games into the 2021 season, the 3-5 Seahawks are nowhere near where they had hoped to be heading into their bye week, but they're also feeling optimistic that a much better second half is coming up. For starters, Russell Wilson is expected back soon, as are receiver Dee Eskridge and running back Chris Carson, and on the other side of the ball, the defense appears to have turned a corner in recent weeks, which will be important with a lot of tough offenses coming up, including Green Bay and Arizona after the bye. Up next, of course, is turning that optimism into enough wins over the next nine games for Seattle to make the playoffs.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO