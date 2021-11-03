CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Keller @ Large: Hidden Winners And Losers Of Election Day

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

You know who the big winners and...

boston.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reporter

Voters largely keep incumbents in office on Election Day 2021

LANSDALE — The votes have been cast, the counts are coming in, and the message from voters seems to be clear. Early vote counts reported by Montgomery County indicate reelections for incumbents nearly across the board, with a handful of exceptions, and roughly 21,000 mail-in ballots across the county still uncounted as of 1 a.m. Wednesday.
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Outgoing Somerville Mayor Joe Curtatone Reflects On 9 Terms In Office

SOMERVILLE (CBS) – Joe Curtatone has been mayor of Somerville since he was first elected in 2003 at the age of 38. Now after nine terms, the city will have a new leader. After Curtatone announced he would not seek reelection, Somerville residents elected Katjana Ballantyne to replace him last week. Curtatone joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller for an “exit interview.” The outgoing mayor said he has “loved every moment” of his time in office. “At the end of the day, it’s really about people. What we all love about this job, you get to see it up close at the local level....
SOMERVILLE, MA
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Between Boston’s Mayoral Candidates, There’s Little Difference

BOSTON (CBS) – The debates are done; the door-knocking is almost over. And in the closing TV ads from the Boston mayoral finalists, you can see the undercurrents feeding into this campaign’s climax. “I don’t play politics; I fight for our families,” says Annissa Essaibi George in her final pitch. “Too often politicians come along with empty promises and then leave our communities behind. Not me.” Here Essaibi George is re-upping a key campaign theme: that Michelle Wu’s rhetoric keeps writing checks – for rent control and a free MBTA – that reality can’t cash. Wu’s wide lead in the polls suggests...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Wbz Tv
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Voter Apathy Can’t Be Ignored In Historic Boston Mayoral Election

BOSTON (CBS) – This is it, the day of decision. In Boston, voters will make a choice that will have a profound effect on the city’s future. Or, at least a few of them will. The buzz within local political circles heading into Tuesday has not been about the race itself, but over speculation that the pitifully-low turnout in the preliminary may have been a harbinger of an anemic showing today. So with all due respect to the accomplishment of Tuesday night’s winner (if it’s Michelle Wu, the payoff of a decade’s worth of skillful political organizing; if it’s Annissa Essaibi George,...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy