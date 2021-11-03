Keller @ Large: Hidden Winners And Losers Of Election Day

BOSTON (CBS) – This is it, the day of decision.
In Boston, voters will make a choice that will have a profound effect on the city’s future. Or, at least a few of them will.
The buzz within local political circles heading into Tuesday has not been about the race itself, but over speculation that the pitifully-low turnout in the preliminary may have been a harbinger of an anemic showing today. So with all due respect to the accomplishment of Tuesday night’s winner (if it’s Michelle Wu, the payoff of a decade’s worth of skillful political organizing; if it’s Annissa Essaibi George,...
Comments / 0