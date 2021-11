Julie Hilliard faces two significant challenges every time her son Cameron, 30, needs basic dental care. His intense fear of medical procedures, triggered by his severe intellectual disability, autism, and epilepsy, requires restraints, anesthesia, and treatment in an operating room, even for a cleaning. But before Hilliard can book that appointment, she must find a grant to cover what can be a $5,000 bill because Cameron’s Medicaid does not include preventative care.

LAW ・ 1 DAY AGO